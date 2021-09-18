MDT Software and Acronis Partner to Create a Single Solution for Critical Automation Data and Devices
This solution, combining the MDT AutoSave and Acronis Cyber Backup products, provides rapid recovery from device failures, human error, and cyber-attacks. The new AutoSave Image Backup module validates, schedules, and provides revision control for image files, created by Acronis, for rapid disaster recovery.
Alpharetta, GA, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MDT Software, a world leader in change management solutions for automated manufacturing assets, today announced the release of the AutoSave Image Backup module. This module validates, schedules, and provides revision control for image files, created by Acronis, for rapid disaster recovery.
In combining the AutoSave and Acronis products, users can store their customizable PC data. With a common central repository of PC images, MDT AutoSave and Acronis can ensure that if a PC fails, the master image and other archived revisions of the hard drive data can be quickly retrieved. Solution steps include:
User initiates a backup through the AutoSave module - AutoSave can schedule the backups, through Acronis, to eliminate any concern of backing up the device during production, i.e., HMI.
AutoSave connects with Acronis Cyber Backup on the device.
Acronis creates a backup image of the data, which is then saved to a designated network location.
AutoSave confirms success/failure of the Acronis image backup.
AutoSave captures comments on the new image/version.
AutoSave saves the metadata on prior revisions, not just the most recent image.
“MDT is excited to add the Acronis Image Backup module to the MDT AutoSave suite as it extends our traditional automation device backup and disaster recovery capabilities to leverage the world-class PC imaging and recovery solution from Acronis,” said Gary Gillespie, MDT Software President. “This gives customers the assurance that their automation devices and workstations on the plant floor are protected by a comprehensive backup and recovery solution.”
“MDT Autosave, paired with Acronis Cyber Protect, delivers the most flexible and comprehensive business continuity solution for industrial environments to our mutual customers. MDT and Acronis make it easy for our customers to recover from any event – from restoring a lost program back to its current copy, to recovering a full system to new hardware. Acronis is thrilled to be partnering with another top performer in the automation industry to protect our customer from modern threats.”
About MDT Software, Inc.
For over 30 years, MDT Software has provided global industry leaders with advanced change management and version control solutions for automated manufacturing assets. The MDT AutoSave software empowers users to protect, save, restore, discover, and track changes in industrial programmable devices and plant-floor documents. In using AutoSave to manage program changes, automation users can protect the intellectual property in their automation layer across their enterprise; helping to avoid risk regardless of the environment and device type for rapid recovery from hardware failures, mistakes, sabotage and other hazards.
The AutoSave Image backup module further expands the unmatched range of software supported by AutoSave to provide plant-wide change control for rapid disaster recovery and cybersecurity. It is innovations such as this PC image backup solution that have made MDT AutoSave the corporate standard for change management in many of the world's most advanced manufacturing facilities. For more information on MDT and its products, visit www.MDT-Software.com.
About Acronis
Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.
Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.
