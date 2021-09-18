Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between The Colography Group, Inc. and Halstatt Legacy Partners
Tampa, FL, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between The Colography Group, Inc. and Halstatt Legacy Partners.
The Colography Group, Inc. based in Georgia, is a research and consulting firm that specializes in providing market intelligence and ongoing quantitative research. In addition, the company performs ongoing surveys and data collection, hinged surveys, and tailored research and provides consulting services to businesses trying to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities in the global time-definite, or expedited, package market.
Mark Schoeman with The Colography Group commented regarding the deal, “We are elated to transition The Colography Group to the capable hands of Mike Dames and the Halstatt Legacy Partners team. Having such strong leadership will enable The Colography Group to continue to offer best-in-class actionable research to our clients in a seamless fashion. We are confident that in the years to follow, Mike Dames will unlock new market opportunities and take The Colography Group to new heights.”
Halstatt Legacy Partners is a family office that teams up with entrepreneurs to acquire companies to hold long-term. Halstatt provides strategic guidance, resources, and experience in carrying on the founders’ legacy of the companies they acquire.
Mike Dames with Halstatt commented regarding the transaction, “The Benchmark team was an exceptional firm to work with through this acquisition process. The process was extremely well organized from the data room to weekly update calls, to orchestrating meetings to move the deal forward between the attorney open points, and lastly making sure there was a clear roadmap to get to close. The Confidential Information Memorandum was also top-notch and accurate. I would highly recommend anyone looking to purchase a business to work with the Benchmark team in the future!”
This acquisition allows Mark and Heather to fulfill their retirement goals after running a successful company for over 20 years. This also gives the Halstatt team a foothold in the market research and consulting industry, where they can continue to build on the long-term success of The Colography Group.
Benchmark International’s Senior Associate Nick Woodyard commented regarding the transaction, “Mark and Heather were wonderful to work with throughout this process and it brings the Benchmark team joy to see them achieve their goals of retirement. We hope nothing but the best for the Halstatt Legacy team in their future endeavors of leading The Colography Group to future success.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
The Colography Group, Inc. based in Georgia, is a research and consulting firm that specializes in providing market intelligence and ongoing quantitative research. In addition, the company performs ongoing surveys and data collection, hinged surveys, and tailored research and provides consulting services to businesses trying to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities in the global time-definite, or expedited, package market.
Mark Schoeman with The Colography Group commented regarding the deal, “We are elated to transition The Colography Group to the capable hands of Mike Dames and the Halstatt Legacy Partners team. Having such strong leadership will enable The Colography Group to continue to offer best-in-class actionable research to our clients in a seamless fashion. We are confident that in the years to follow, Mike Dames will unlock new market opportunities and take The Colography Group to new heights.”
Halstatt Legacy Partners is a family office that teams up with entrepreneurs to acquire companies to hold long-term. Halstatt provides strategic guidance, resources, and experience in carrying on the founders’ legacy of the companies they acquire.
Mike Dames with Halstatt commented regarding the transaction, “The Benchmark team was an exceptional firm to work with through this acquisition process. The process was extremely well organized from the data room to weekly update calls, to orchestrating meetings to move the deal forward between the attorney open points, and lastly making sure there was a clear roadmap to get to close. The Confidential Information Memorandum was also top-notch and accurate. I would highly recommend anyone looking to purchase a business to work with the Benchmark team in the future!”
This acquisition allows Mark and Heather to fulfill their retirement goals after running a successful company for over 20 years. This also gives the Halstatt team a foothold in the market research and consulting industry, where they can continue to build on the long-term success of The Colography Group.
Benchmark International’s Senior Associate Nick Woodyard commented regarding the transaction, “Mark and Heather were wonderful to work with throughout this process and it brings the Benchmark team joy to see them achieve their goals of retirement. We hope nothing but the best for the Halstatt Legacy team in their future endeavors of leading The Colography Group to future success.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories