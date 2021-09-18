Naples Illustrated Magazine Recognizes 39 Henderson Franklin Attorneys as “Top Lawyers”
Fort Myers, FL, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The September issue of Naples Illustrated magazine honored 39 Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. attorneys in 20 practice areas. Naples Illustrated partnered with Professional Research Services and asked licensed Collier and Lee County attorneys who they would recommend in the area. The list of Henderson Franklin’s 2021 honorees, as well as their practice area(s), include:
Richard Akin, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Land Use and Zoning Law
Scott Atwood, Employee Benefits Law, Labor and Employment Law
Amanda Barritt, Real Estate Law
Scott Beatty, Appellate Practice, Business Litigation
Matthew Belcastro, Appellate Practice, Construction Law
William Boltrek, Personal Injury Litigation
Edward Canterbury, Real Estate Law
Anthony Cetrangelo, Jr., Trusts and Estates
Thomas Clark, Business/Corporate Law
Michael Corso, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law
Ronald Eisenberg, Trusts and Estates
Heath Gelman, Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation
Nicole Goetz, Appellate Practice and Family Law
Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate Law
Eric Gurgold, Trusts and Estates
Ernest Hatch, Trusts and Estates
Gregory Herman-Giddens, Trusts and Estates
Luca Hickman, Intellectual Property Law
Erin Houck-Toll, Business/Corporate and Tax Law
Carlos Kelly, Business Litigation, Eminent Domain, and Condemnation Law
Richard Mancini, Trusts and Estates
Mark Nieds, Intellectual Property Law
Christina O'Brien, Family Law
Geraldo Olivo, III, Insurance Law
Shannon Puopolo, Appellate Practice and Business Litigation
Kayla Richmond, Family Law
David Roos, Workers Compensation Law
Amanda Ross, Admiralty and Maritime Law
Russell Schropp, Environmental, Land Use and Zoning Law
Spencer Shaw, Workers Compensation Law
Robert Shearman, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Personal Injury Litigation
Jennifer Siegal-Miller, Family Law
Douglas Szabo, Bet-the-Company Litigations and Business Litigation
Donald Thomson, Real Estate Law
Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
Guy Whitesman, Business/Corporate and Tax Law
Russell Whittle, Workers Compensation Law
Jeff Wright, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Land Use and Zoning Law
Sharon Zuccaro, Real Estate Law
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
