Friends of Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament to Benefits Youth Entrepreneurs
Aguadilla, PR, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The registration is currently open for the first Friends of Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament to raise funds for 40 scholarships for SEEDS, a STEM Youth Entrepreneurship Program. This year's tournament will be held on October 8th, 2021 at Punta Borinquen Golf Club in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, with a $10,000 Hole in One prize.
The meaningful tournament will benefit students at risk of poverty ages 9 to 12 from Aguadilla, Moca, San Sebastian, Isabela, and Aguada in Puerto Rico. The nonprofit organization based in Puerto Rico and Washington DC has graduated more than 100 youth entrepreneurs since 2019.
The Friends of Puerto Rico Golf Tournament has been designed as an opportunity to reunite friends and community-minded business people and to expand your networks while making a difference to youth-at-risk by supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.
Golfers and enthusiasts are invited to share the prizes and fun by an All-Inclusive Green Fee: $150 p/p, breakfast, lunch included, Raffle Including a round trip for two via Southwest Airlines, Goody Bag, and Golf Polo. Space is limited - tickets are available at friendsofpuertorico.org/golf.
In partnership with Southwest Airlines, Mendez & Co, CBX Global, and more sponsors to host this exciting fundraising, the organization plans to shorten the path to start a new cohort of SEEDS in January 2022.
Sponsorships are also available. For more information about The first Friends of Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament, contact Claudia Quezada at claudia@friendsofpuertorico.org.
The meaningful tournament will benefit students at risk of poverty ages 9 to 12 from Aguadilla, Moca, San Sebastian, Isabela, and Aguada in Puerto Rico. The nonprofit organization based in Puerto Rico and Washington DC has graduated more than 100 youth entrepreneurs since 2019.
The Friends of Puerto Rico Golf Tournament has been designed as an opportunity to reunite friends and community-minded business people and to expand your networks while making a difference to youth-at-risk by supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.
Golfers and enthusiasts are invited to share the prizes and fun by an All-Inclusive Green Fee: $150 p/p, breakfast, lunch included, Raffle Including a round trip for two via Southwest Airlines, Goody Bag, and Golf Polo. Space is limited - tickets are available at friendsofpuertorico.org/golf.
In partnership with Southwest Airlines, Mendez & Co, CBX Global, and more sponsors to host this exciting fundraising, the organization plans to shorten the path to start a new cohort of SEEDS in January 2022.
Sponsorships are also available. For more information about The first Friends of Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament, contact Claudia Quezada at claudia@friendsofpuertorico.org.
Contact
Friends of Puerto RicoContact
Alejandra Martinez
202-899-7331
friendsofpuertorico.org
Alejandra Martinez
202-899-7331
friendsofpuertorico.org
Categories