Final Call to Register for the Defence Safety 2021 Conference in London
SMi Group reports: Less than three weeks to go until the 4th Annual Defence Safety Conference in London – registration is closing soon.
London, United Kingdom, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over 23 expert presenters and more than 100 expected military, government and industry attendees will be gathering at the Defence Safety Conference, taking place in London on 4th and 5th October 2021, to review the safe delivery of defence capabilities, and to explore the roles that operational users, vendors and research and development plays in defence safety.
It is free to register for military and government personnel (pre-registration is required and is subject to approval by SMi Group). Interested parties can register at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR6.
The list of speakers and their presentations during the two-day event:
Day One - 4th October 2021
• Simplifying Safety Through Leadership, Streamlined Processes And New Equipment | Presented by: Air Marshal Sue Gray, Director General Defence Safety Authority, DSA, UK MoD
• Delivering Safe And Secure Defence Networks For UK Military Operations: Overcoming Cyber Challenges Across Multiple Platforms And Systems | Presented by: Lieutenant General Robert Magowan, Deputy Commander Strategic Command, UK MoD
• Improving Safety Through Simplification | Presented by: Professor Andrew Sherry, Chair of the Defence Nuclear Safety Committee, UK MoD
• Overcoming Data Security Challenges To Allow Safe Operations For UK Defence | Presented by: Mr Charles Forte, Chief Information Officer, UK Ministry of Defence
• Safety Priorities For The Royal Saudi Armed Forces | Presented by: Major General Ayedh Mohammed Al Ahmari, Director General of Safety, Royal Saudi MoD
• The New Zealand Defence Force's Priorities For Safety | Presented by: Captain (N) Maxine Lawes, Director, NZDF Directorate of Safety, New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF)
• The Netherlands Defence Safety Inspectorate: Ensuring A Safety Always Mindset Across The Armed Forces | Presented by: Mr Wim Bargerbos, Inspector General, Defence Safety Inspectorate, Netherlands MoD
• Delivering Strategic and Assured Safety Models Through The Rise of Unmanned and Autonomous Systems | Presented by: Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force High Wycombe
• Delivering Safety Culture and Leadership Across the Swedish Air Force | Presented by: Brigadier General Anders Persson, Deputy Commander Air Force, Swedish Air Force
• Increasing Aviation Safety Standards Across Defence | Presented by: Air Commodore Joseph Medved, Director General, Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Australian Air Force
• British Army Safety Delivery Across An Evolving Fighting Force | Presented by: Lieutenant General Christopher Tickell, Deputy Chief of General Staff, British Army HQ
• Reducing Complexity and Simplifying Rotary Safety Across JHC | Presented by: Air Vice Marshal Nigel Colman, Commander Joint Helicopter Command, British Army HQ
• Simplifying Safety — experience from the Defence Land Safety Regulator Pilot | Presented by: Brigadier Jeremy Sharpe, Hd Defence Land Safety Regulator, DSA
Day Two - 5th October 2021
• Environmental Protection Across The UK MoD And The Positive Impact On Defence Safety | Presented by: Lieutenant General (Ret'd) Richard Nugee, Defence Climate Change Non-Executive Director, UK MoD
• Gold Sponsor Presentation - Babcock Marine | Presented by: Mr Simon Bowen, Chief Executive, Babcock Nuclear
• Industry Panel Discussion: Delivering An All-Inclusive Safety Culture Across UK Defence Industry | Panellists include: Babcock Nuclear, MBDA UK, DSA - UK MoD
• Empowering Safety Leadership in the US Navy | Presented by: Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander US Navy Safety Center, US Navy
• Autonomy — The Maritime Challenge | Presented by: Commodore Ian Groom, Defence Maritime Regulator, DSA, UK MoD
• Canadian Navy Safety: Current Focus and Future Roadmaps and Projects | Presented by: Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy
• Total Safety and the Formation of the RAF Safety Inspectorate | Presented by: Air Commodore Sam Sansome, Inspector of Safety, Royal Air Force
• Managing Military Aviation Safety Across The Royal Norwegian Air Force | Presented by: Colonel Hans Martin Steiro, Inspector of Flight Safety, Royal Norwegian Air Force
• US Air Force Update | Presented by: Colonel Larry Nixon, Deputy Chief of Safety, US Air Force
• The US Army Combat Readiness Center (USACRC): Safety Through Leadership and Effective Governance | Presented by: Brigadier General Andrew Hilmes, Commander, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, US Army
• Ensuring Force Wide Responsibility for Safety | Presented by: Colonel Ron Jongejeugd, Head of Army Safety Royal Netherlands Army, Royal Netherlands Army
The full agenda and the preliminary attendee list are available on the website at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR6.
Defence Safety Conference
Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority
4th-5th October 2021
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear
Sponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, MBDA, tlmNexus
