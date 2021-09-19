CompuData Recognized as One of Philadelphia’s Fastest Growing Companies by Philadelphia100®
CompuData named one of Philadelphia’s fasting growing companies by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia (EFGP) in the 2021 Philadelphia100®.
Philadelphia, PA, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CompuData, a leading Woman Owned Business Technology Company focusing on Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, and Managed IT Services; today announced that it has been named as one of Philadelphia’s fastest growing companies in the Philadelphia100® by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia (EFGP).
“CompuData is proud to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Philadelphia,” said Angela Nadeau, CEO and President of CompuData. “This feels particularly special since 2021 marks CompuData’s 50th year in business.”
The Philadelphia100® is a merit-based program bringing recognition to the Philadelphia region in a new standard of excellence. Only companies that are among the fastest growing, privately held companies are awarded the Philadelphia100® designation. The integrity of the process and the resulting list makes the Philadelphia100® one of the most sought awards in the region.
“This past year CompuData evolved with both the economy and technology trends. Being able to rapidly adapt, our team has been able to pivot to better meet our customer needs and help drive their success,” said Nadeau. “We are one of the region’s oldest technology companies because of our progressive nature. Our team’s strong relationships with our clients, coupled with the right technology tools and processes, has brought us strong customer satisfaction and solid growth.”
The Philadelphia100® has been the hallmark of entrepreneurial achievement in the region since 1988. It is run by The Entrepreneurs’ Forum of Greater Philadelphia and identifies and honors the 100 fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies the Greater Philadelphia Region. View the winner list here: https://www.philadelphia100.com/winners-2021/
About CompuData, Inc.
CompuData is a leading Woman Owned Business Technology Company for Cloud Hosting, ERP Software Solutions, IT Security and Managed IT Services. With over 50 years as a business technology innovator, CompuData offers an unparalleled spectrum of Accounting & ERP Software, Cloud and IT Solutions that are fundamental to organizational operational growth and efficiency. Helping organizations transform their operational flow and infrastructure to offer more flexible, scalable and secure environment through our exceptional people and strategic processes. For more information, visit CompuData.com or call 800-223-3282.
Debbie Pfeiffer
215-969-1000
compudata.com
