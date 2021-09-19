Registration Opens for 2022 USA Biolympiad
McLean, VA, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that registration is now open for the 2022 USA Biolympiad (USABO), the nation's largest biology education and testing program for high school students.
"The USA Biolympiad encourages excellence in science education. It propels U.S. high school students and their teachers to reach the gold standard," said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President.
Nearly 10,000 students register annually to participate in USABO's national biology exams. CEE's USABO mission concentrates on stimulating young scholars’ intellectual curiosity and developing their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in science and technology. CEE provides necessary resources for students to prepare for the exam and for exploring biological sciences. With school registration, teachers gain access to a wealth of online biology resources, including recommended readings, study guides, practice questions, guidelines, checklists, and previous exams to help them prepare students for study and testing.
"The USABO is a community, and these thousands of students who take the exams share similar passions. The USABO connects students across the country. They may encounter each other at some point in their lives and they already have this important common interest," said Michelle King, Ph.D., Manager, USA Biolympiad.
All students, grades 9 to 12, are welcome to participate in the USABO. CEE encourages teachers and schools to register and host their students, ensuring a spot for the Open Exam. AP courses are not required. The registration fee is $95 per school regardless of the number of student participants.
The USABO is a four-tier series of exams that demands the very best of students in biology theoretical and laboratory knowledge. The four gold medalists from USABO's National Finals will represent the United States at the International Biology Olympiad at Yerevan State University in Yerevan, Armenia from July 10-18, 2022. For more information on USABO or to register for the exam, visit www.usabo-trc.org. School registration closes on December 10, 2021, and individual student registration closes on December 22, 2021. CEE is prepared to host USABO's testing whether the National Finals are held in-person or virtually.
