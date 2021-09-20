Sarva, a Design-a-Thon Being Held by f1studioz
Bengaluru, IN, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sarva, a 3 day long national-level design competition, is being held by f1 studioz on the 24th of September. This event focuses on exploring design for the next billion users. Designathon has opened registrations and seeks creative minds to sign up.
What is Sarva?
It’s an All India, 3 Days Long, Virtual Hackathon of Creativity, Business & Design conducted by a Bangalore-based UX Design company, f1studioz. This is a platform where both designers & non-designers from all over the country come to explore the future of design for the Next Billion Users. Participants can register as a team of up to 4 members or as individuals. Individual participants would later be grouped by the organizing team. A fun-packed 3 day-long event, also would be a great avenue for people to network and collaborate with like-minded members of the community.
Purpose of Sarva
The Digital 2020 report says that around 4.54 billion people globally use digital experiences and products. These numbers will continue to soar up in the coming years, with a majority of the next billion users emerging from developing nations. This made f1 studioz wonder what such digital experiences would look like?
How can designers ensure that these experiences are accessible, usable, and user-friendly for the upcoming users? How can we consider and maintain the demographic, regional, and societal aspects and come up with design solutions that are inclusive of all? With these questions in mind, f1 wants to know how designers and non-designers would solve problems.
Phases
1: Revealing the Problem statement:
Rather than conducting the traditional design contest — design to attract, Sarva would like their participants to solve real-life user problems. Thus, each participant will be provided with a problem statement.
2: Mentor allocation and team-up:
Groups of 3 are provided with a mentor to guide them throughout the process. The participant is expected to design the prototypes along with their team members, share the views, ideas, and win prizes too.
3: Ideating and working:
After getting the problem statement and the allocated team, the participants can start pouring out ideas and working on the design of their prototype.
4: Submissions:
The first thing on the third day of the designathon is the submission of the prototype. Every team will be expected to turn in their design on time. No time extensions will be given under any circumstances.
5: Judgement:
A fabulous team of judges will evaluate every design from every aspect without any bias. The winners would be announced on the same day.
Judges
Dr. Lakshmi Murthy
Founder of Vikalpdesign and researcher in areas of Menstrual Health Management.
Know more about Dr. Lakshmi Murthy here: https://www.vikalpdesign.com/murthy_phd.html
Dr. Udaya Kumar
Academician and designer noted for his design of the Indian rupee sign.
Know more about Dr. Udaya Kumar here: http://www.idc.iitb.ac.in/students/phd/udayakumar/
Mr. Sameer Bhiwani
Design leader at Google. Experienced with enterprise software, fintech, travel, and many other domains.
Know more about Mr. Sameer Bhiwani here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sameerbhiwani/
Mr. Rama Iyer
Innovation head at GMR group. Entrepreneur, author, and Innovation thought leader.
Know more about Mr. Rama Iyer here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/riyer/
Goodies & Prizes
Participation certificate
Dinner/Snacks coupons
Special goodies for the finalists
Great prizes for the winners sponsored by BoAT, the lifestyle brand
Where and When?
Theme: Designing for the next billion users.
Venue: Virtual event on discord
Save the dates: 24, 25, 26 Sept. 2021.
How do you become part of it?
Visit the f1 studioz official website: https://www.f1studioz.com/ and click on the "Register for Sarva" Button on the top right or Visit the Sarva page here: https://www.f1studioz.com/sarva/ and click on the Register button.
About f1Studioz
f1Studioz is an Enterprise UX company having offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. f1Studioz is also operational in the USA. f1Studioz helps businesses (mostly B2B) solve their User Acquisition, Engagement, Retention goals with their award-winning UX.
Their customers include The Home Depot, Deutsche Telekom, Carnegie Mellon University, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Kotak Life, HDFC Life, etc. In SaaS, they have worked with leaders like Capillary, Aviso, Darwinbox, and SetSail, etc.
