Vantage Circle Partners with JazzHR to Enhance Employee Experience
New York, NY, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Vantage Circle, a simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, announced a strategic partnership with JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses.
“Cultural reinforcement is a key organizational driver that must stay consistent across an employee’s life cycle with a company. JazzHR’s recruitment solution empowers employers to hire faster while maintaining a positive candidate experience, and the Vantage Circle platform will continue the cultural and performance alignment through its solutions for Employee Recognition, Engagement Measurement & Wellness," says Partha Neog, CEO & Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.
“The pandemic labor market has put both job seekers and employees in the driver’s seats,” said JazzHR VP of Strategic Partners Amanda Friedl. “As a result, top employers are adapting to prioritize the candidate and employee experiences above all else. By partnering with Vantage Circle, JazzHR and our customers can now access a holistic solution that supports each individual amid the changing work experience.”
To learn more about JazzHR and Vantage Circle, visit the JazzHR Marketplace.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, employee discount, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
About JazzHR: JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR’s best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.
