Mauser Packaging Solutions Expanding IBC and Plastic Drum Production Capabilities in Gebze, Turkey Facility
Investments in Gebze, Turkey facility will increase manufacturing capacity to support growing demand within the industry and market.
Brühl, Germany, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging life cycle, is making significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment to expand its IBC and plastic drum production capabilities at its Gebze, Turkey facility. These investments will also further support the collection and supply of reconditioned packaging in the region.
Installation of a new plastic drum line is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by the installation of a new blow molding machine for Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) bottles in early 2022. These investments will allow Mauser Packaging Solutions to better serve customers and meet heightened local market demand for new and reconditioned IBCs and plastic drums.
As a key supplier of industrial packaging solutions to Turkey and the surrounding region including countries such as Greece, Bulgaria, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, the site expansion will not only support customer growth strategies, but also provide further support of the growing export markets in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
“This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to further expand our foot-print in the region and partner with our customers to provide unmatched quality and customer service,” said Gönül Olcay, General Manager of the facility.
The Gebze Turkey facility, located 50 km from Istanbul, began manufacturing steel drums in 1974. Over the past 45 years, the site has expanded its capabilities and product portfolio to include plastic drums and IBCs as well as reconditioning services. The facility also holds ISO 22000 certification for food safety, an internationally recognized standard for packaging manufactured with maximum cleanliness and hygiene.
About Mauser Packaging Solutions
Mauser Packaging Solutions formed by BWAY, Mauser Group, NCG and ICS has over 300 years of combined experience, brings unparalleled packaging performance and innovation to redefine sustainability for customers. From new packaging and packaging made from recycled content, to reconditioning, reuse, recycling and professional disposal, we provide customized solutions that have a positive impact on businesses and the planet, bringing true sustainability at scale to companies all over the world.
With over 300 years of combined experience, over 1,000 global patents, more than 180 sites around the world, and over 11,000 employees committed to helping companies operate more sustainably and effectively.
Visit www.mauserpackaging.com
