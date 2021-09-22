EMKA RC2 Vandal Resistant Locking Solutions for Telecommunication and Other Outdoor Cabinets
EMKA are focussing on the issues of vandal resistance for locking outdoor cabinets with their range of swinghandles capable of resisting vandal attack to level RC2 (DIN EN 1630).
Coventry, United Kingdom, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- EMKA have noted the growth of social and industrial dependence on internet cable connectivity – and the way that the roll out of superfast broadband has led to a greater number of cabinets on our streets. At the same time, it seems that there has been an increase in the scope of “street culture” which sees these cabinets as naturally vulnerable features of the public environment.
This has led to EMKA focussing on the issues of vandal resistance for locking outdoor cabinets which has (sadly) become a significant issue. They have therefore responded with a range of swinghandles capable of resisting vandal attack to level RC2 (DIN EN 1630) and other solutions including electronic lock and release mechanisms which allow the door lock to be completely concealed within the cabinet.
For less exposed areas this RC2 capability is complimented with a wide range of swinghandles which meet the need for slightly lower resistance levels, a situation where the swinghandle design is intrinsically appropriate to the task, by virtue of the way the pop out lever is recessed into the escutcheon body with naturally small clearances. This level includes product solutions with double profile half cylinders or with padlock facility – also in tough reinforced polyamide, high quality zinc die or stainless steel.
