Redox Power Systems Project to Develop Low Cost Solid Oxide Fuel Cells for Small-Scale Distributed Power Generation

Redox Power Systems (Redox) has joined with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and AVL Powertrain Engineering, Inc. (AVL) on a Department of Energy project to develop low cost (< $1,000/kW) small-scale (5-25 kW) SOFC power systems for distributed generation. The project will result in improvements to the technology and a 7-kW system prototype demonstration.