College Settlement Outdoor School Launches Fall Programming
On Wednesday, September 15th, College Settlement Outdoor School began its fall experiential environmental education program. Cheltenham High School students were provided with a day full of outdoor “hands-on” fun.
Horsham, PA, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, September 15th, College Settlement Outdoor School began its fall experiential environmental education program. Cheltenham High School students were provided with a day full of outdoor “hands-on” fun. 130 Students arrived on site and were able to participate in teambuilding activities, survival skills, steam ecology, animal adaptations and wild edibles. This is the first time Cheltenham High School has come to the Outdoor School at College Settlement. The trip this year was funded by Colin McCarthy. Colin is on the Board of Avalon Foundation whose mission is to enhance experiential education opportunities for youth.
College Settlement Outdoor School was founded in 1973 and originally received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Our experience Teacher Naturalist work with the teachers to provide the curriculum requested. Our 50th anniversary of Outdoor School is in 2023. Our vision statement is: “Shaping the lives of young people by instilling respect for self, others and our natural world.”
About College Settlement
The mission of College Settlement Day and Overnight Camps, and the Outdoor School in Horsham is to provide environmental education and camping programs to young people from the greater Philadelphia area - especially those who are economically disadvantaged - in order to foster personal growth and prepare them to make a positive impact on the world. College Settlement now manages 235 acres in Horsham (and over 75 acres in the Poconos north of Bloomsburg) that include over 35 structures, a lake, two swimming pools, an environmental center, a community based farm, and our adventure challenge course – an activity that is designed to encourage leadership, communication skills, and social development within a group.
College Settlement Outdoor School was founded in 1973 and originally received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Our experience Teacher Naturalist work with the teachers to provide the curriculum requested. Our 50th anniversary of Outdoor School is in 2023. Our vision statement is: “Shaping the lives of young people by instilling respect for self, others and our natural world.”
About College Settlement
The mission of College Settlement Day and Overnight Camps, and the Outdoor School in Horsham is to provide environmental education and camping programs to young people from the greater Philadelphia area - especially those who are economically disadvantaged - in order to foster personal growth and prepare them to make a positive impact on the world. College Settlement now manages 235 acres in Horsham (and over 75 acres in the Poconos north of Bloomsburg) that include over 35 structures, a lake, two swimming pools, an environmental center, a community based farm, and our adventure challenge course – an activity that is designed to encourage leadership, communication skills, and social development within a group.
Contact
College SettlementContact
Terry Dougherty
215-542-7974
https://collegesettlement.org/home/
Terry Dougherty
215-542-7974
https://collegesettlement.org/home/
Categories