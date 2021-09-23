Florida Literacy Coalition Launches Program to Provide Free Online English Classes
State literacy coalition launches Florida Online English Class Pilot Program.
Orlando, FL, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) has joined forces with six community-based literacy organizations to launch a new program offering free, online conversational English classes to immigrants in Florida.
“The pandemic has impacted the availability of ESOL classes in many Florida communities,” says FLC Executive Director Greg Smith. “With the support of trained volunteers, these online classes will provide an additional opportunity for adults to learn and practice conversational English with others around the state.”
The program uses the highly regarded We Speak NYC curriculum, made available through the support of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. The series includes 17 Emmy Award-winning episodes that address issues that concern many immigrants, such as health care, healthy lifestyles, adult education, early childhood education and managing finances.
This program is made possible thanks to the support of the Kislak Family Foundation. Partner organizations include Learn to Read of St. Johns County, Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida, Jacksonville Public Library, Read Lakeland, Project Light of Manatee County and Palm Beach County Library.
Classes start in October 2021. Adults interested in participating should visit https://learnenglish.floridaliteracy.org.
About the Florida Literacy Coalition
Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida’s State Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 250 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs.
Visit www.floridaliteracy.org to learn more about FLC.
Relevant Links:
FLC social media posts:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/109115369137242/posts/4283166238398780/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CTxF0aHF5lD/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/FloridaLiteracy/status/1437437655373996034?s=20
“The pandemic has impacted the availability of ESOL classes in many Florida communities,” says FLC Executive Director Greg Smith. “With the support of trained volunteers, these online classes will provide an additional opportunity for adults to learn and practice conversational English with others around the state.”
The program uses the highly regarded We Speak NYC curriculum, made available through the support of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. The series includes 17 Emmy Award-winning episodes that address issues that concern many immigrants, such as health care, healthy lifestyles, adult education, early childhood education and managing finances.
This program is made possible thanks to the support of the Kislak Family Foundation. Partner organizations include Learn to Read of St. Johns County, Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida, Jacksonville Public Library, Read Lakeland, Project Light of Manatee County and Palm Beach County Library.
Classes start in October 2021. Adults interested in participating should visit https://learnenglish.floridaliteracy.org.
About the Florida Literacy Coalition
Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida’s State Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 250 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs.
Visit www.floridaliteracy.org to learn more about FLC.
Relevant Links:
FLC social media posts:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/109115369137242/posts/4283166238398780/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CTxF0aHF5lD/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/FloridaLiteracy/status/1437437655373996034?s=20
Contact
Florida Literacy CoalitionContact
Greg Smith
407-246-7110
https://floridaliteracy.org
Greg Smith
407-246-7110
https://floridaliteracy.org
Categories