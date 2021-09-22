Goodie Goodie Creates Meringue-o-Grams as an Alternative to the Traditional Greeting Card
Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Goodie Goodie, a social enterprise launched by Peaceworks, a Canadian youth non-profit has created a product they hope will become a popular alternative to the traditional greeting card. They're called Meringue-O-Grams and they're mini French meringue pops mailed anywhere in Canada with a hand written personal message.
Partnering with Compass Refugee Centre and the Baking and Pastry Arts program at Conestoga College, Goodie Goodie will be hiring a young refugee staff (ages 16-30) to bake a range of French meringues. Meringue is a traditional French treat made from egg whites and sugar that's whipped and slow baked. It's fat-free, gluten-free and preservative-free.
For more information visit: etsy.com/shop/goodiegoodiecanada
Stephen Jarnick
519-591-1365
goodiegoodie.ca
