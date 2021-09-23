Softline Expands North African Presence by Establishing a Joint-Venture with DigiTech

Softline, a leading global IT solutions and services provider with a focus on digital transformation, cloud and cybersecurity, expands its geographical position with its new acquisition stake in DigiTech, a Digital Transformation specialist, to establish a joint-venture which combines DigiTech's top-class licensing and cloud expertise with Softline's wider portfolio of solutions, services and vendors.