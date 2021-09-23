The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Congratulates Member Businesses for Receiving the Elevate Together Grant Powered by Rounded It Up America
Philadelphia, PA, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) announces and celebrates that six of its member businesses have been awarded small business cash grants through Elevate Together powered by Round It Up. Through a partnership with the National Urban League and the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the initiative delivers education, access, and aid that accelerates the creation, growth and prosperity of Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses. The ODP Corporation (parent company to Office Depot and CompuCon) is the initiative’s founding partner.
The GPHCC congratulates the following awardee businesses in the Greater Philadelphia area:
DIY Natural Market/Joshua’s Catering
Cuatro Soles Restaurant
Sazon Restaurant
El Bochinche Restaurant
Viva Care Solutions
FCR Cleaning Services LLC
Each of the businesses has earmarked the funds for key business investments to move their business forward and will be matched with certified small business mentors from the Venture Mentor Team based on their specific needs, like Marketing, Operations, Finance and Technology.
“We’re excited that these six businesses are receiving a critical boost to meet their business goals,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the GPHCC. “Small businesses are vital to the economic growth and development of the Hispanic community in Greater Philadelphia through the creation of jobs and local engagement. We’re happy to partner with USHCC, the Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Center, and ODP Corporation for this great opportunity.”
Elevate Together™, introduced earlier this year, was designed to help accelerate the creation, growth, and prosperity of Black and Hispanic small businesses through education, access, and aid, in collaboration with the National Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Centers and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. As the founding partner of this non-profit initiative, The ODP Corporation proudly pledged an initial investment of $250,000 to help kickstart the program in five markets and provide eligible small business owners with access to technical assistance programming, mentorship services, professional networks and more.
Follow GPHCC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay tuned and learn more about our programs and other initiatives helping small businesses on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org.
About GPHCC
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is a 501 C3 not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic businesses and professionals in the Greater Philadelphia Region. For more information about the GPHCC, please visit: www.philahispanicchamber.org.
The GPHCC congratulates the following awardee businesses in the Greater Philadelphia area:
DIY Natural Market/Joshua’s Catering
Cuatro Soles Restaurant
Sazon Restaurant
El Bochinche Restaurant
Viva Care Solutions
FCR Cleaning Services LLC
Each of the businesses has earmarked the funds for key business investments to move their business forward and will be matched with certified small business mentors from the Venture Mentor Team based on their specific needs, like Marketing, Operations, Finance and Technology.
“We’re excited that these six businesses are receiving a critical boost to meet their business goals,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the GPHCC. “Small businesses are vital to the economic growth and development of the Hispanic community in Greater Philadelphia through the creation of jobs and local engagement. We’re happy to partner with USHCC, the Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Center, and ODP Corporation for this great opportunity.”
Elevate Together™, introduced earlier this year, was designed to help accelerate the creation, growth, and prosperity of Black and Hispanic small businesses through education, access, and aid, in collaboration with the National Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Centers and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. As the founding partner of this non-profit initiative, The ODP Corporation proudly pledged an initial investment of $250,000 to help kickstart the program in five markets and provide eligible small business owners with access to technical assistance programming, mentorship services, professional networks and more.
Follow GPHCC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay tuned and learn more about our programs and other initiatives helping small businesses on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org.
About GPHCC
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is a 501 C3 not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic businesses and professionals in the Greater Philadelphia Region. For more information about the GPHCC, please visit: www.philahispanicchamber.org.
Contact
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceContact
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Categories