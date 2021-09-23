KIB Partners with Lively Adult Day Therapeutic Program Group Paints Birdhouses at Irving Museum’s Spark Lab
Irving, TX, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Sept. 16, 10 members of the Lively Pointe Adult Day Therapeutic Program partnered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) at the Irving Archives and Museum (IAM) “Spark Lab” to paint birdhouses. Prior to the event, volunteers from Christ Church assembled the birdhouses from kits donated by the Parks Department. After completing their projects, the group toured the museum, and enjoyed the many displays that depict the history of Irving.
“An activity like this one really epitomizes what our organization is all about - partnerships,” said KIB Board Treasurer Jim Scrivner. “As a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, KIB reaches out to and works with groups from all areas of the city. Partnerships like these are vital to our mission, and we are very grateful to have so many people in Irving who want to help build a stronger community. We would like to thank Claire Hulfish for being so welcoming and providing the paint supplies, and the Lively Pointe staff members Carleshia and Emory for working with us to make this project a success.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
“An activity like this one really epitomizes what our organization is all about - partnerships,” said KIB Board Treasurer Jim Scrivner. “As a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, KIB reaches out to and works with groups from all areas of the city. Partnerships like these are vital to our mission, and we are very grateful to have so many people in Irving who want to help build a stronger community. We would like to thank Claire Hulfish for being so welcoming and providing the paint supplies, and the Lively Pointe staff members Carleshia and Emory for working with us to make this project a success.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories