Janek Performance Group Partners with Highspot to Give Customers Direct Access to Sales Expertise
The newly-launched Highspot Marketplace makes Janek Performance Group’s services available directly in Highspot’s sales enablement platform.
Las Vegas, NV, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Janek Performance Group today announced its partnership with sales enablement platform Highspot as part of the Highspot Marketplace launch, an exchange where Highspot customers can quickly and easily leverage the expertise of more than 20 marketing, sales, enablement and customer success partners. Joint customers can now add Janek Performance Group’s sales performance solutions into their Highspot environment, integrating expertise into reps’ existing workflow to drive adoption, execution, and revenue results.
“We are thrilled to be included as a preferred service provider in the newly launched Highspot Marketplace,” said Janek Performance Group Managing Partner Nick Kane. "Visitors to the Highspot Marketplace will be able to learn more about Janek Performance Group and how we can help them optimize their sales performance. In addition, we offer an exclusive, completely free call planning toolkit for visitors of the Highspot Marketplace that salespeople can leverage as part of their sales process immediately."
“With the Highspot Marketplace, world-class expertise meets world-class enablement,” said Jake Braly, VP Strategic Alliances and Partner Sales, Highspot. “We’re proud to partner with a top sales training organization like Janek Performance Group to increase the performance of sales teams everywhere.”
“Janek has been in business for more than 16 years and helping companies sell better and smarter is one of our core principles as a sales performance company,” added Janek Managing Partner Justin Zappulla. “At Janek, we work with a wide range of clients, from start-ups to Fortune 100, and with the partnership alongside Highspot, we’ll be able to broaden that reach and provide training, coaching, and consulting services to organizations that leverage Highspot’s sales enablement platform.”
Available now, joint Highspot and Janek Performance Group customers can access Janek Performance Group’s resources and expertise through the Highspot website at https://marketplace.highspot.com/listings/janek-sales-planner/.
About Highspot
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.
About Janek Performance Group
Janek Performance Group is an industry-leading, award-winning sales performance company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Janek offers solutions in sales training, consulting, and talent management for companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 100. Janek is expertly positioned to advise and serve clients in planning, developing, implementing, and sustaining sales performance solutions that generate measurable results. Janek’s portfolio of offerings span all modern selling situations, are research-based and purpose-built to enable salespeople, sales leaders, and their organizations to win more often.
