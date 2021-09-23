The 39th Annual Drive for Life Gala Raises Over $800,000 for Charity

The 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Charity Gala surpassed its initial goal of raising $750,000 by bringing in over $800,000 for charity. The event, which took place on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center, featured special guest speaker and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace. The night’s big winner, Beth Kalleward, won the charity raffle, opting to walk away with $30,000 in cash over the 2021 Honda Accord option.