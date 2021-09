Blend Mediation Opens Free Professional Network Registration

Phoenix, AZ, September 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blend Mediation, a mediation company, is announcing open registration for the Blend Professional Network. Blend Mediation collaborates with professionals supporting clients through conflict. Starting today, coaches, paralegals, document preparers, attorneys, financial advisers, and others are invited to join their network, by visiting blendmediation.com or using this address: https://www.blendmediation.com/join-blend-network“We are passionate about mediation as a first resort to conflict resolution. Our goal is to shift paradigms and raise awareness about the important role mediation can play in the human experience. We believe that tradition can be fostered and fulfilled in collaboration with other like-minded professionals who will support our clients’ needs," says Alisa Kharis, founder of Blend Mediation.Blend Mediation provides professional mediation services at highly affordable rates. Clients will benefit through:Free ConsultationImmediate AvailabilityFaster and More Fulfilling ResolutionsMore Affordable RatesDocumented AgreementsA Network of Supportive Professional ServicesMediation sessions are available now and can be booked online at blendmediation.com or by phone at 888 301-8311.Blend Mediation is a member of the Better Business Bureau.