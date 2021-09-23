Cinnamon J. Carr, Esq. Joins Kahana Feld
Irvine, CA, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Cinnamon J. Carr, Esq., has joined the firm as an attorney in the firm’s Irvine office, where she will focus on insurance defense matters.
“We’re very pleased that Ms. Carr has joined our team,” said co-founding partner, Amir Kahana, Esq. “Her experience and talent will be an asset as we continue to provide outstanding representation to our clients.”
Ms. Carr is an experienced litigator who has represented a variety of clients in State and Federal Court in general liability, medical malpractice and professional liability matters. She is admitted to the State Bars of California and Illinois, as well as the US District Court of the Central, Eastern and Southern Districts of California.
“I could not be more excited to join Kahana Feld,” said Ms. Carr. “I look forward to being part of this exceptional team and providing the best possible legal services to our clients.”
Ms. Carr received undergraduate degrees in Political Science and Psychology from Carnegie Mellon University. She graduated Cum Laude with her Juris Doctorate from Toledo College of Law, where she also earned a certificate in International Law.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
“We’re very pleased that Ms. Carr has joined our team,” said co-founding partner, Amir Kahana, Esq. “Her experience and talent will be an asset as we continue to provide outstanding representation to our clients.”
Ms. Carr is an experienced litigator who has represented a variety of clients in State and Federal Court in general liability, medical malpractice and professional liability matters. She is admitted to the State Bars of California and Illinois, as well as the US District Court of the Central, Eastern and Southern Districts of California.
“I could not be more excited to join Kahana Feld,” said Ms. Carr. “I look forward to being part of this exceptional team and providing the best possible legal services to our clients.”
Ms. Carr received undergraduate degrees in Political Science and Psychology from Carnegie Mellon University. She graduated Cum Laude with her Juris Doctorate from Toledo College of Law, where she also earned a certificate in International Law.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Kahana & Feld LLPContact
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Categories