BladesDirect.net Reviews and Blades Direct Reviews Announces, the Famous Saw Deal is Back
Blades Direct “blades direct reviews,” BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of “diamond blades,” saws and “saw blades” is excited to offer any customer that purchases a box of “diamond blades” a saw with their order.
Boise, ID, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “This is very exciting,” said Eric Gervais, co-founder of BladesDirect.net. "Due to our continued growth, Blades Direct will be offering our customers a free $1000 value saw of their choice when ordering a full box of diamond blades. Buy 12 blades and get a free saw.”
Gervais continues by saying, “Our customers are the most integral and important part of our business. Without our customers we would not have the opportunity to continually increase our growth in sales to recorded levels. Buy 12 blades get a free saw.”
BladesDirect.net offers free gifts with each customer order. Further ensuring satisfaction, BladesDirect.net offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
As an exclusive distributor of Cut Master Diamond Products, Blades Direct offers world class customer service and fast turnaround times for its diamond blade orders. Every order is expected to be delivered within 2 to 5 business days, and 100% order accuracy is assured.
Because of the unique ordering system that is currently in place, BladesDirect.net customers end up saving significant money on their orders, compared to buying through traditional retail outlets or locally. Products are shipped within 24 hours of order, making BladesDirect.net one of the fastest deliverers of saws and blades in the world.
For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337). Also view our promos on our site: www.bladesdirect.net/promos
Gervais continues by saying, “Our customers are the most integral and important part of our business. Without our customers we would not have the opportunity to continually increase our growth in sales to recorded levels. Buy 12 blades get a free saw.”
BladesDirect.net offers free gifts with each customer order. Further ensuring satisfaction, BladesDirect.net offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
As an exclusive distributor of Cut Master Diamond Products, Blades Direct offers world class customer service and fast turnaround times for its diamond blade orders. Every order is expected to be delivered within 2 to 5 business days, and 100% order accuracy is assured.
Because of the unique ordering system that is currently in place, BladesDirect.net customers end up saving significant money on their orders, compared to buying through traditional retail outlets or locally. Products are shipped within 24 hours of order, making BladesDirect.net one of the fastest deliverers of saws and blades in the world.
For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337). Also view our promos on our site: www.bladesdirect.net/promos
Contact
BladesDirect.netContact
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
Categories