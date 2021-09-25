Suntech Successfully Developed the Fastest Weaving Machine of the ST Series
The ST-ERL-808 weaving machine is the latest achievement in the ST series; its outstanding feature is its extremely fast. It also overcomes the problem of the weaving machine starting and running slowly. Suntech has made major improvements mainly in two areas: the frame of the loom and the weft joining system.
Hangzhou, China, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On September 1, 2021, Jacky, the principal of Suntech, announced the news of this new rapier loom on his official Facebook and LinkedIn account: The competition between modern weaving machines should be speed. Then on September 10, Suntech added the ST-ERL-808 page on Suntech’s official website and published an advertisement. A set of real shot pictures of the 808 ultrafast start rapier loom appeared on the homepage of Suntech’s social media platform. There is also an article that introduces some basic performance aspects of the loom. It is worth noting that the loom has reached the highest speed in the loom industry: 800 rpm.
Industry research data reports in recent years show that there is still a big gap between Chinese looms and foreign advanced rapier looms in terms of working speed, movement accuracy and reliability. How to solve the contradiction between the working speed of high-speed rapier looms and the weaving performance, and make the products develop to high stability, high speed and high precision has become an urgent problem in the design and manufacture of high-speed looms in China.
After nearly 50 years of textile machinery manufacturing experience and nearly 10 years of domestic and foreign industry research on looms, Suntech Research Institute finally developed ST series rapier looms in 2021. This series of looms includes all the working performance of modern looms, matches various working environments, and Suntech's uniquely characteristic-innovation.
The ST-ERL-808 weaving machine is the latest achievement of the ST series; its outstanding feature is its extremely fast. It also overcomes the problem of the weaving machine starting and running slowly. Suntech has made major improvements mainly in two areas: the frame of the loom and the weft joining system.
1. The special material and steel guide rail of the whole machine body can ensure the overall stability of the loom during high-speed operation.
2. The middle conjugate CAM is used to join the weft, which enhances the rigidity of the weft joining mechanism, increases the weft joining force, makes the movement more balanced, and is beneficial to high-speed weaving.
3. The PLC control system has functions such as automatic shutdown, automatic start, automatic weft finding, over-compensation, weft compensation, and automatic fault identification. It can run at full speed from the first beat-up, saving time and improving efficiency.
4. The super-large motor enables the maximum speed of the machine to reach 800rpm, and the stable speed is 550-650rpm.
The ST-ERL-808 is a breakthrough in original rapier loom technology and it will represent the highest level of the ST series and even the Chinese loom industry.
Know more:
Suntech Textile Machinery website: https://www.suntech-machine.com/
Tel: 0086-571-86597552
Fax: 0086-571-87295581
Contact person: Jacky Shen
Email: sales@suntech-machinery.com
Industry research data reports in recent years show that there is still a big gap between Chinese looms and foreign advanced rapier looms in terms of working speed, movement accuracy and reliability. How to solve the contradiction between the working speed of high-speed rapier looms and the weaving performance, and make the products develop to high stability, high speed and high precision has become an urgent problem in the design and manufacture of high-speed looms in China.
After nearly 50 years of textile machinery manufacturing experience and nearly 10 years of domestic and foreign industry research on looms, Suntech Research Institute finally developed ST series rapier looms in 2021. This series of looms includes all the working performance of modern looms, matches various working environments, and Suntech's uniquely characteristic-innovation.
The ST-ERL-808 weaving machine is the latest achievement of the ST series; its outstanding feature is its extremely fast. It also overcomes the problem of the weaving machine starting and running slowly. Suntech has made major improvements mainly in two areas: the frame of the loom and the weft joining system.
1. The special material and steel guide rail of the whole machine body can ensure the overall stability of the loom during high-speed operation.
2. The middle conjugate CAM is used to join the weft, which enhances the rigidity of the weft joining mechanism, increases the weft joining force, makes the movement more balanced, and is beneficial to high-speed weaving.
3. The PLC control system has functions such as automatic shutdown, automatic start, automatic weft finding, over-compensation, weft compensation, and automatic fault identification. It can run at full speed from the first beat-up, saving time and improving efficiency.
4. The super-large motor enables the maximum speed of the machine to reach 800rpm, and the stable speed is 550-650rpm.
The ST-ERL-808 is a breakthrough in original rapier loom technology and it will represent the highest level of the ST series and even the Chinese loom industry.
Know more:
Suntech Textile Machinery website: https://www.suntech-machine.com/
Tel: 0086-571-86597552
Fax: 0086-571-87295581
Contact person: Jacky Shen
Email: sales@suntech-machinery.com
Contact
Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co., Ltd.Contact
Michael Li
0086 13183015925
https://www.suntech-machine.com/
Michael Li
0086 13183015925
https://www.suntech-machine.com/
Categories