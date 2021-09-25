Prosper with Knowledge and Wealth Program by Decimal Point Analytics
World Gratitude Day brings new hopes for the financially deprived young talents.
Mumbai, India, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Decimal Point Analytics (DPA) proudly launched the Dnyanodapi Dhanodapi Program on this World Gratitude Day. The Sanskrit name of this program means “Prosper with Knowledge and Wealth.” This program aims to uplift those graduates who come from a financially weak background but are exceptionally bright in academics.
There are many students, who are living in below poverty line families in rural India and have the talent to fulfil their dreams. DPA believes that every human being has infinite potential and hence the Company plans to hire at least one hundred such bright graduates from below the poverty line families. They would be provided with on job trainings and will also be sponsored for Executive MBA equivalent certificate from the Indo German Business School.
The idea of this program is to help these candidates build their skill sets while offering them a corporate placement with enriching career opportunities.
On this occasion, the CEO of Decimal Point Analytics, Mr. Shailesh Dhuri said, “It was always my desire to provide opportunities for the bottom of pyramid bright minds. And, I have tried to do that without formal structure at all times. Now, we have a formal structure, and an impactful program to achieve the same.” This program has once again established the company’s dedication towards fulfilling UN Sustainable Development Goals. As another example of that dedication, last week the company had announced the achievement of zero carbon emissions at their analytics centres.
For program details visit: decimalpointanalytics.com/careers/graduate-hiring-program
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data. The Decimal point analytics is one of the Zero Gross Emission Company in the world.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across four global locations including the United States, UK, and India.
There are many students, who are living in below poverty line families in rural India and have the talent to fulfil their dreams. DPA believes that every human being has infinite potential and hence the Company plans to hire at least one hundred such bright graduates from below the poverty line families. They would be provided with on job trainings and will also be sponsored for Executive MBA equivalent certificate from the Indo German Business School.
The idea of this program is to help these candidates build their skill sets while offering them a corporate placement with enriching career opportunities.
On this occasion, the CEO of Decimal Point Analytics, Mr. Shailesh Dhuri said, “It was always my desire to provide opportunities for the bottom of pyramid bright minds. And, I have tried to do that without formal structure at all times. Now, we have a formal structure, and an impactful program to achieve the same.” This program has once again established the company’s dedication towards fulfilling UN Sustainable Development Goals. As another example of that dedication, last week the company had announced the achievement of zero carbon emissions at their analytics centres.
For program details visit: decimalpointanalytics.com/careers/graduate-hiring-program
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data. The Decimal point analytics is one of the Zero Gross Emission Company in the world.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across four global locations including the United States, UK, and India.
Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Ayushee Bariar
9967066333
www.decimalpointanalytics.com
5A, B-Wing, Trade Star Building, J. B. Nagar,
Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East)
Ayushee Bariar
9967066333
www.decimalpointanalytics.com
5A, B-Wing, Trade Star Building, J. B. Nagar,
Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East)
Categories