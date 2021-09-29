Honeywell Aerospace Joins the Sponsor Line-Up for the 22nd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
SMi Group reports: Honeywell Aerospace is the latest sponsor to join the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference in London this November.
London, United Kingdom, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It was recently announced that Honeywell has ramped up its commitment to the rapidly growing small satellite market segment by adding three new products to its line-up of space offerings. The newest additions include Honeywell's X Band Downlink Transmitter and Optical Communication Terminal (OCT), which enable high-bandwidth data to be transmitted both down to Earth and between satellites. Additionally, Honeywell is debuting a new line of Commercial Series reaction wheel assemblies specifically designed for commercial space satellites. *
With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that Honeywell Aerospace has joined the sponsor line-up for the upcoming Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in London on the 30th November and 1st December 2021.
For those interested in attending, the last early bird discount of £100 expires on Thursday 30th September. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr4.
About Honeywell Aerospace
Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports.
Mr Paul Page, Technical Sales Leader, Military Connectivity, Honeywell Aerospace will be speaking at the conference on “Increased Mission Scope and Improved Mission Success with Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity,” which will cover:
• The need for Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity in military environments
• Challenges in today’s operations
• Use cases for connectivity – Airlift mission focused
• Honeywell Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity solutions – value proposition
The full programme is available at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr4.
In addition to this, delegates will hear more presentations from key commercial partners across the domain including Lead Sponsor Embraer, Gold Sponsor Airbus, and Sponsors AJW Aviation, Boeing, and Leonardo.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
Conference: 30th November – 1st December 2021
Venue: St Ermin's Hotel, London, UK
Lead Sponsor: Embraer
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors and Exhibitors: AJW Aviation, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, Leonardo
Networking Reception hosted by Airbus: 29th November 2021
Networking Reception hosted by Embraer: 30th November 2021
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages.
For delegate enquiries
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
