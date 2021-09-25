Children’s Lighthouse Joins the ROS® Community as the Newest Brand Partner of CGI Franchise
Children’s Lighthouse, leading educational daycare for children, has signed on as the 14th Brand Partner of CGI Franchise.
Temple, TX, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Children’s Lighthouse, leading educational daycare for children, has signed on as the 14th Brand Partner of CGI Franchise.
Children’s Lighthouse provides a premium educational experience for children six weeks to twelve years of age. They’ve created their curriculum with a significant focus on academics. In addition, they work on character building and showcase their social-emotional curriculum in a safe and fun environment.
CEO Art Coley stated, “We’ve been working with Children’s Lighthouse for a little over a year now. We’ve worked through their documents, had the tough conversations, and wanted to get them in the right place to be a part of the ROS® community. They are in a great mindset and ready to push towards adding 20+ units per year. We are super excited to add them to the CGI Franchise family.”
The Recruitment Operating System® (ROS®), powered by CGI Franchise, results from 50+ years in the franchise industry. As a Brand Partner of CGI Franchise, Children’s Lighthouse will have access to 1:1 coaching, ROS® specific training, detailed reports of their weekly metrics, and will have an arsenal of tools to set them up for success.
Stephen Dixon, Chief Development Officer, said, “Art and Jenny have been great over the last year or so. They’ve helped us get a clearer picture of what our recruitment could look like in the next 1-2 years. We’ve seen the Recruitment Operating System’s® results, witnessed the training program, and even spoke with some Brand Partners about their experience. Art and his team have truly created a community that WINS in so many ways, and we are ready to get the ball rolling.”
Children’s Lighthouse is a premium early learning school where curiosity and strong character values lay the foundation for higher learning. Established in Ft. Worth, Texas, in 1995, Children’s Lighthouse Early Learning Schools are leaders in providing value-based educational child care. Currently, Children’s Lighthouse has 65 centers in operation and 15 additional franchise locations in development. For more information, please visit http://www.childrenslighthouse.com
Art Coley leads CGI Franchise with 20+ years in the franchise industry. CGI Franchise specializes in growing and strengthening franchises by coming alongside and providing a sustainable, proven franchise development system. Offering a combined 50 years of franchise recruitment experience, CGI Franchise and ROS® provide the technology, training, and coaching you need to strengthen your franchise development. For more information on how you can win at recruitment, please visit http://www.cgifranchise.com.
Children’s Lighthouse provides a premium educational experience for children six weeks to twelve years of age. They’ve created their curriculum with a significant focus on academics. In addition, they work on character building and showcase their social-emotional curriculum in a safe and fun environment.
CEO Art Coley stated, “We’ve been working with Children’s Lighthouse for a little over a year now. We’ve worked through their documents, had the tough conversations, and wanted to get them in the right place to be a part of the ROS® community. They are in a great mindset and ready to push towards adding 20+ units per year. We are super excited to add them to the CGI Franchise family.”
The Recruitment Operating System® (ROS®), powered by CGI Franchise, results from 50+ years in the franchise industry. As a Brand Partner of CGI Franchise, Children’s Lighthouse will have access to 1:1 coaching, ROS® specific training, detailed reports of their weekly metrics, and will have an arsenal of tools to set them up for success.
Stephen Dixon, Chief Development Officer, said, “Art and Jenny have been great over the last year or so. They’ve helped us get a clearer picture of what our recruitment could look like in the next 1-2 years. We’ve seen the Recruitment Operating System’s® results, witnessed the training program, and even spoke with some Brand Partners about their experience. Art and his team have truly created a community that WINS in so many ways, and we are ready to get the ball rolling.”
Children’s Lighthouse is a premium early learning school where curiosity and strong character values lay the foundation for higher learning. Established in Ft. Worth, Texas, in 1995, Children’s Lighthouse Early Learning Schools are leaders in providing value-based educational child care. Currently, Children’s Lighthouse has 65 centers in operation and 15 additional franchise locations in development. For more information, please visit http://www.childrenslighthouse.com
Art Coley leads CGI Franchise with 20+ years in the franchise industry. CGI Franchise specializes in growing and strengthening franchises by coming alongside and providing a sustainable, proven franchise development system. Offering a combined 50 years of franchise recruitment experience, CGI Franchise and ROS® provide the technology, training, and coaching you need to strengthen your franchise development. For more information on how you can win at recruitment, please visit http://www.cgifranchise.com.
Contact
CGI FranchiseContact
Jenny Langfeld
(254) 239-5411
cgifranchise.com
Jenny Langfeld
(254) 239-5411
cgifranchise.com
Categories