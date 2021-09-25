Kayla Dornon Joins the CGI Franchise Team to Take Their Learning and Education Department to the Next Level
Temple, TX, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CGI Franchise, a leading franchise development firm, is pleased to announce their Director of Learning and Education, Kayla Dornon.
Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise, said, “We took a lot of time finding the right person for this position. We needed a certain type of person with a certain mindset, and Kayla fit that perfectly. Her background in education will give our Learning and Education department the boost it needs to help our Brand Partners succeed.”
As a CGI Franchise Brand Partner, you will get access to all eight training and education courses and have access to manuals and resources that you can always reference. These courses will help with learning ROS® and the psychology behind it. Along with that come many other benefits such as professional and personal development, leading, managing, and training your recruitment team, and how to utilize the FDD as a tool in your toolbox. All of this is exclusively for Brand Partners of CGIF to help improve your brand’s franchise recruitment.
Kayla Dornon stated, “I originally turned the position down because I wasn’t sure if I was ready to ‘leave’ education just yet. Art, Kelley, and the rest of the team assured me that I would get my fair share of everything education. In the couple weeks I have worked here; I can already see where I can fill in the gaps and where the learning and education department needs to be to ensure the success of our Brand Partners and give them the most value.”
Kayla’s approach to learning is data-driven. When you can see the data that proves content, curriculum, and instruction, you know you impact learners. Kayla‘s mission at CGI Franchise is to leverage her background in education to ensure the best tools are available for their Brand Partner’s success.
CGI Franchise specializes in growing and strengthening franchises by coming alongside and providing a sustainable, proven franchise development system. Offering a combined 50 years of franchise recruitment experience, CGI Franchise sets the solution and the road map to rediscovering the passion for your brand.
