CGI Franchise Hires a Lead Generation Expert to Help Brand Partners Level Up Their Recruitment
CGI Franchise is Pleased to Announce that Jordan Valentin has Joined the Team as the Lead Generation Coordinator to Help Increase Lead Flow for the Brand Partners.
Temple, TX, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CGI Franchise is pleased to announce that Jordan Valentin has joined the team as the Lead Generation Coordinator to help increase lead flow for the Brand Partners.
Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise, stated, “Lead generation efforts for our Brand Partners has always been a gap we wanted to fill internally. When Jordan came along, she brought a new and fresh perspective to the table. Jordan’s approach to lead generation will give our Brand Partners a step-by-step process to get them speaking the same language and getting better quality leads in their pipeline.”
As a CGI Franchise Brand Partner, you will work closely with Jordan to learn about the foundational marketing elements that must be implemented to have a robust lead generation program that converts more leads. This program will focus heavily on the fundamental functionalities of lead generation, messaging, and personas to ensure that brands are deploying the right tactics.
Jordan Valentin said, “I love franchising because it allows people to live out their best stories. I’m so excited to help support our Brand Partners with data-driven strategy so they can connect on a deeper level with their candidates and help more people make their small business ownership dreams come true.”
Jordan has worked with multiple different brands in the past. Her prior experience working as a digital marker and marketing strategist has led her to be the lead generation and messaging strategy expert she is today.
CGI Franchise specializes in growing and strengthening franchises by coming alongside and providing a sustainable, proven franchise development system. Offering a combined 50 years of franchise recruitment experience, CGI Franchise sets the solution and the road map to rediscovering the passion for your brand.
Contact
Jenny Langfeld
(254) 239-5411
cgifranchise.com
