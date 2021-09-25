Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care Presents a School Fundraising Opportunity
Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care is offering a unique opportunity with their hand harvested, fresh grown, and Colorado-made organic products for local schools to partner with them for a one of a kind fundraising experience.
Denver, CO, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care, Colorado’s longest running organic skin care company located in Keenesburg, Colorado is offering a unique fundraising opportunity with their hand harvested, fresh grown, and Colorado-made organic products. Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care pioneered organic skin care in Colorado 35 years ago, and they are the only skin care company on Earth where consumers can purchase directly from the USDA certified organic farmer. Now they are offering an opportunity for local schools to partner with them for a one of a kind fundraising experience.
It’s always been a priority for Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care to create clean, eco-friendly products that work with nature without compromising effectiveness, while also ensuring positive environmental impacts. They feel it’s important to share their passion for great products and a healthy planet with local schools to help raise dollars for student events and activities while also providing exciting agriculture, science and environmental learning opportunities.
Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care is dedicated to offering their partners more than any other fundraising options available. They will train students on their farm about hand harvesting ingredients, plant identification and plant constituencies. “We want to make our program so much more than your ordinary school fundraising options,” says Lily Morgan, CFO* of Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care and Event Center. “We are offering an opportunity for students to not only help raise funds for important causes, but to also interact with agriculture, learn the power and significance of ingredients found in Mother Nature, and the important ways to maintain a healthy planet.” Furthermore, 50% of sales go back to the school. “Everyone needs skin care, why not give them something local to love” says Lily.
Each bottle of Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care produced on their farm boasts these words on the label “No Synthetic Chemicals.” They believe the ingredients used to accomplish amazing results are the most important element in skin care products, and they will encourage students to come out to the farm and watch their skin care being made fresh in their state-of-the-art laboratory. Students can stroll the farm and have a space for special occasions and school affairs at Lily Farm Fresh Event Center, their barn-inspired event space located on the farm.
Call Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care to participate in this fundraising opportunity, or to receive samples and more information about the synthetic, chemical-free skin care.
Dana, 303-455-4194, Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care and Event Center
Contact
Lily Farm Fresh Event Center
Lily Morgan
303-455-4194
https://coloradofarmweddings.com/
Lily Morgan
303-455-4194
https://coloradofarmweddings.com/
