New Stainless Steel Hinges in AISI 304Grade from Elesa UK
New stainless steel hinges in AISI 304 grade from Elesa offer high strength for heavy doors as well as excellent corrosion resistance, and are especially suited to enclosure installations in arduous environments.
Metheringham, United Kingdom, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Elesa stainless steel hinges in AISI 304 grade join their existing ranges in both 304 and 316 grades, offering high strength for heavy doors as well as excellent corrosion resistance. They are especially suited to enclosure installations in arduous environments. This includes pharmaceutical labs, kitchens, hospitals, processing and packaging, also agriculture, marine, offshore, petrochemical plants, coastal/seaside and other outdoor applications where weathering is a major concern.
Various types of externally mounted flap-type hinges include the new CMM-TR-SST with optional flap configurations – also the new GN 7237 parallelogram style hinge series for internal fitment to enclosures and cabinets.
304 grade stainless steel contains chromium and nickel for good corrosion resistance while 316 grade (CMM-SST) has additional molybdenum for increased corrosion resistance in marine environments.
Contact
ELESA (UK) Ltd.Contact
Daniel Hodson
01526 322670
https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/hinges-and-accessories--1
Daniel Hodson
01526 322670
https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/hinges-and-accessories--1
