Softline India Named GitHub Advanced Channel Partner
Softline, a leading global IT solutions and services provider with a focus on digital transformation, cloud and cybersecurity, today announced that it has become a GitHub Advanced Channel Partner, giving its clients access to GitHub enterprise platform. GitHub is home to the world’s largest developer community, with over 65 million developers who collaborate across 200M repos, from all over the world.
London, United Kingdom, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This partnership strengthens Softline India’s enterprise tools offering and enables developer collaborations to produce cloud ready code.
With access to GitHub Enterprise, Softline India’s clients can reduce time to market for business-critical development projects. Enterprise developers will be able to work within their organization’s private and secure environment and also connect with the developer community to bring a fresh perspective, as businesses look to build more human-centric products.
Vinod Nair, Managing Director at Softline India stated, “DevOps is a key offering from Softline India, as today’s businesses rely heavily on speed. GitHub Enterprise platform empowers developers to collaborate. By creating an automated pipeline for agile delivery and continuous improvement, we believe our customers are now equipped to accelerate their digital transformation journey.”
Maneesh Sharma, General Manager, GitHub India added, “GitHub and its Enterprise offering enables organizations to bring the best developer experience within their company’s firewall. As a GitHub Advanced Channel Partner, Softline India will help scale adoption of GitHub Enterprise to provide businesses with the most advanced developer experience to power innovation, GitHub and Softline India share a similar goal of modernizing software development and bringing world-class tools to customers.”
