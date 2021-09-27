Collaborative Law Practitioner & Virtual Law Firm First Mover Elise Buie Shares Her Life Story & Industry Insights on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Woman Who Has Persevered Through Hardships Such as Hurricane Katrina, Divorce, and a Global Pandemic to Build a Wildly Successful & Compassionate Family Law Firm
Seattle, WA, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Elise Buie – a collaborative law practitioner and family law firm founder who was an early mover in switching to becoming a fully virtual law firm, long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Through her enlightened leadership and deeply compassionate approach to family law, she’s persevered through numerous hardships to build a wildly successful law practice that’s hired over 25 people in the last two years and shows no signs of slowing down. Peacemaking law has never looked so profitable.
“My origin story and passion for collaborative law began with the unexpected turmoil of my own divorce that started right as Hurricane Katrina hit while living in New Orleans. That hardship turned out to be a blessing in disguise, because it meant that 5 years later, when we actually divorced, it happened collaboratively in Minnesota after we had been introduced to the process.” -Elise Buie.
“By 2031, I hope to see a future in family law where going to court was no longer an option for the average family. In cases that today typically need a court, such as domestic violence or high conflict cases, I'd like to see them proactively resolved with early dispute resolution. I hope for a future where we no longer see divorce as a win-lose model. Divorce can be a win-win-win model - where not only do the parents win, but so do the children. Basically, I envision a future where we ask ourselves, "How do we get as much growth, positivity, and maximization as possible out of this situation?"” -Elise Buie.
The interview dives deep into Elise’s career and insights such as:
How Elise Was Introduced To Collaborative Law Through Her Own Divorce
The Secret Behind Elise’s Law Firm’s Incredible Growth Throughout COVID-19
The Future Elise Hopes To See Where Most Families Would Never Have Access To The Courts
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/elise-buie
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Elise Buie: Elise is the founder of Elise Buie Family Law Group, a veteran family lawyer, virtual law firm first mover, and collaborative law practitioner. Known for her infectious positive energy and child first mentality, this guest has become well known in her community through her rapidly growing law firm, her two published books, and numerous published articles and presentations.
“My origin story and passion for collaborative law began with the unexpected turmoil of my own divorce that started right as Hurricane Katrina hit while living in New Orleans. That hardship turned out to be a blessing in disguise, because it meant that 5 years later, when we actually divorced, it happened collaboratively in Minnesota after we had been introduced to the process.” -Elise Buie.
“By 2031, I hope to see a future in family law where going to court was no longer an option for the average family. In cases that today typically need a court, such as domestic violence or high conflict cases, I'd like to see them proactively resolved with early dispute resolution. I hope for a future where we no longer see divorce as a win-lose model. Divorce can be a win-win-win model - where not only do the parents win, but so do the children. Basically, I envision a future where we ask ourselves, "How do we get as much growth, positivity, and maximization as possible out of this situation?"” -Elise Buie.
The interview dives deep into Elise’s career and insights such as:
How Elise Was Introduced To Collaborative Law Through Her Own Divorce
The Secret Behind Elise’s Law Firm’s Incredible Growth Throughout COVID-19
The Future Elise Hopes To See Where Most Families Would Never Have Access To The Courts
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/elise-buie
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Elise Buie: Elise is the founder of Elise Buie Family Law Group, a veteran family lawyer, virtual law firm first mover, and collaborative law practitioner. Known for her infectious positive energy and child first mentality, this guest has become well known in her community through her rapidly growing law firm, her two published books, and numerous published articles and presentations.
Contact
NoBull Marketing, LLCContact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Categories