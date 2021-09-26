Big Announcement from Law Office of Oshins & Associates and the Law Office of Phillips Ballenger Estate Attorneys
Las Vegas, NV, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Law Office of Oshins & Associates and the Law Office of Phillips Ballenger Estate Attorneys are pleased to officially announce that Attorney Tiffany Ballenger Floyd, Esq., Managing Partner of Phillips Ballenger has become Of Counsel to Oshins & Associates as of September 2021.
Oshins & Associates partner, Steve Oshins, Esq. said, “I have known Tiffany for many years and have always been impressed with her knowledge and skillset. Having her join us as Of Counsel will give us the capacity to serve more clients. This is a big day for us.”
Tiffany will assist the team at Oshins & Associates in catering to their clientele which is mostly made up of clients with net worths in excess of $20 million, most of whom reside outside of the State of Nevada. Many of these clients set up trusts under Nevada law to save state income taxes, estate taxes and/or to protect assets from creditors and divorcing spouses.
According to Tiffany Ballenger Floyd, “This is such an exciting collaboration for me personally, as well as for both of our firms. I look forward to working with Steve and the team at Oshins & Associates in helping their clients protect their loved ones and create lasting legacies.”
Oshins & Associates partner, Steve Oshins, Esq. said, “I have known Tiffany for many years and have always been impressed with her knowledge and skillset. Having her join us as Of Counsel will give us the capacity to serve more clients. This is a big day for us.”
Tiffany will assist the team at Oshins & Associates in catering to their clientele which is mostly made up of clients with net worths in excess of $20 million, most of whom reside outside of the State of Nevada. Many of these clients set up trusts under Nevada law to save state income taxes, estate taxes and/or to protect assets from creditors and divorcing spouses.
According to Tiffany Ballenger Floyd, “This is such an exciting collaboration for me personally, as well as for both of our firms. I look forward to working with Steve and the team at Oshins & Associates in helping their clients protect their loved ones and create lasting legacies.”
Contact
Law Offices of Oshins & Associates, LLCContact
Steve Oshins
702-341-6000, Ext. 2
www.oshins.com
Steve Oshins
702-341-6000, Ext. 2
www.oshins.com
Categories