Pathologist Creates First Open Source Direct Vision Microscope with an AR Interface - Which You Can Build with a 3D Printer

A UK Pathologist has combined his knowledge of microscopy and 3D printing to develop the world's first direct vision DIY printable advanced microscopy system with features not even seen on the most expensive commercial research microscopes - and has made it all Open Source. The PUMA microscope system is poised to be a game changer in the democratization of microscopy and is totally portable for use in remote field work. See the "PUMA Microscope" YouTube channel for more.