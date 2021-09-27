Pathologist Creates First Open Source Direct Vision Microscope with an AR Interface - Which You Can Build with a 3D Printer
A UK Pathologist has combined his knowledge of microscopy and 3D printing to develop the world's first direct vision DIY printable advanced microscopy system with features not even seen on the most expensive commercial research microscopes - and has made it all Open Source. The PUMA microscope system is poised to be a game changer in the democratization of microscopy and is totally portable for use in remote field work. See the "PUMA Microscope" YouTube channel for more.
London, United Kingdom, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- London-based pathologist, Dr. Paul Tadrous has developed a highly customisable professional quality modular microscope that anyone can build using just a 3D printer and widely available off-the-shelf parts. The [P]ortable, [U]pgradeable, [M]odular and [A]ffordable (PUMA) microscope - peer-reviewed and published in the September 2021 edition of the Journal of Microscopy - is also the first 3D printable microscope to have an augmented reality (AR) interface and active spatial light modulation allowing for some very advanced features such as AI feedback detection systems for assisted screening of cancer (for example). These features are not usually found on even the most expensive commercial microscopes.
In addition, as the acronym implies, the system is extremely lightweight and totally portable - it does not require a PC, screen, smart phone, internet connectivity, mains electricity, etc. - so can be used in remote places for advanced microscopy in the field.
According to Dr. Tadrous: "PUMA makes advanced microscopy affordable and so accessible to more people. For example a complete fluorescence PUMA scope can be built for under £80 ($100). A commercial fluorescence microscope typically costs upwards of £4000 ($5500) - and that certainly won't be portable!"
Add to this the fact that the whole thing has been made open source and you have the perfect recipe for the democratisation of advanced microscopy, encouraging the adoption of high end science by those who would not otherwise be able to afford it.
For more information see the "PUMA Microscope" GitHub Page and YouTube channel.
