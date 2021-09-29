UpsideLMS Features on Training Industry’s Learning Management System Watch List Yet Again
Pune, India, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- UpsideLMS has made it to Training Industry’s 2021 Learning Management System (LMS) Companies Watch List alongside some of the world’s most prominent learning solutions providers. This is the 10th time that UpsideLMS has made it to the coveted list.
Training Industry is a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. Its popular Watch list is intended "to help buyers of training services evaluate LMS providers, representing emerging or unique strengths and capabilities."
The selection for the Watch List this year was based on the following criteria:
• Quality of features and capabilities.
• Industry visibility, innovation and impact.
• Strength of clients and geographic reach.
• Company size and growth potential
This latest recognition adds to UpsideLMS’ repertoire of accolades over the years, including but not limited to a maximum number of Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards, PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards, a place on Training Industry’s Top 20 Learning Management Companies list for 2020, a place on Craig Weiss’ Top LMS lists, a spot on 2019 Fosway 9-GridTM as a "Potential Performer" for a second successive year and many others.
Speaking about this year’s LMS companies Watch list, Jessica Schue, market research associate at Training Industry, Inc said, “The companies on this year’s Learning Management System (LMS) Watch List offer unique and specialized learning experiences. With features such as personalization, gamification and social learning capabilities, these companies push the boundaries of expertise to deliver effective training that improves learner retention.”
Speaking about the recognition, Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS said, “We are honoured and excited to be on Training Industry’s Watch List for 2021. We love what we do and it makes us happy to be among some of the top players in the learning space. For us, our customers always come first and we will continue to curate seminal learning experiences for them. Also, a big thank you to our partners who have helped us gain business as well as trust from our customers. This honour comes as a motivation for us to perform better.”
The list of top 20 Learning Management System (LMS) Companies of 2021 is available for viewing here https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/learning-technologies/2021-top-learning-management-system-lms-companies/.
About Training Industry
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Its courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
About Training Industry
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Its courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
Pranjalee Lahri
(+91) 20 25236050
http://www.upsidelms.com/
