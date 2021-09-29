Natasha E. Davis to Speak Among World’s Most Successful Business Owners and Hospitality Industry Leaders at The Event Planner Expo 2021
Strategist to Share Branding Insight at New York’s #1 Trade Show for Event and Hospitality Industry
New York, NY, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a Branding Strategist at Impact Branding Consulting, Natasha E. Davis will be sharing her insight on branding at The Event Planner Expo 2021. She will be a spotlight speaker among a fully curated speaking calendar that includes phenomenal keynote speakers Daymond John from Shark Tank and founder of FUBU and Celebrity Wedding & Event Planner Colin Cowie. Her session will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the VIP Networking Lounge at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.
As an experienced branding strategist and speaker, Davis keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with her thought-provoking insights, real-world perspective and business savvy. Affectionately known as the “Chief Visionary,” she emerged as a Branding Strategist and Corporate Trainer in 2007, with the launch of her company, Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. She specializes in helping executives, entrepreneurs and companies create brands that have a lasting impact. In 2021, she was recognized as Infusion Soft / Keap’s Big Grit Entrepreneur and published her third book, 25 Valuable Golden Nuggets to Start, Stabilize and Scale Any Business.
Davis will be speaking on Education Day, the third day of The Event Planner Expo (www.TheEventPlannerExpo2021.com). Considered New York City’s #1 trade show for the event and hospitality industry, the 3-day event will be held from October 12-14, 2021, and offers attendees the ability to learn invaluable knowledge, skills, strategies and insights from experts in Events, Marketing, Sales, and Business Growth. The event will bring together event planners, meeting planners, marketers, conference organizers, influencers, brands and business owners.
About Natasha E. Davis
Davis is an effective and highly sought-after Branding Strategist, Author, Speaker and Businesswoman. She is an award winning business owner and brand strategist. She writes about the power of branding and the journey of entrepreneurship. Davis has been recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year, Woman of Outstanding Leadership and Home-based Business of the Year.
Davis is based in the metro Atlanta area and available for interviews and public speaking engagements nationally and internationally. For more information, or to arrange a review copy of the book or an interview with her, please contact 678-390-2681 or https://www.natashadavisvisionary.com
About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is an end-to-end strategic branding consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning, brand development and training & development. They work with service-based providers, healthcare organizations, government agencies and professional consulting firms to enhance their performance and efficiency to ensure their brands have a lasting impact. For more information, visit http://www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org.
Contact
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.Contact
Tyler Gill - Publicist
678-390-2681
www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org
