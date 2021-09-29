New Release from TCS: Take the Seven Day Anger Free Challenge
Be the Peace: Accept the anger free challenge and change your life forever.
Orlando, FL, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a new book released by Tuscawilla Creative Services, author Jacquelyn Lynn poses the question: What would your life be like if you were free from anger? In Seven Day Anger Free Challenge: Be the Peace, Lynn explains how being free from anger for just seven days can change your life forever.
“Before I could share the challenge, I had to do it myself - and the peace I felt during and after that first week was wonderful,” Lynn says. “It’s become a lifestyle for me. Accepting and completing the Seven Day Anger Free Challenge is life-changing—and could be world-changing.”
In the book, Lynn explains that anger is an intense emotion with a long list of negative impacts, including damage to physical and mental health, relationships, judgment, productivity, and more. It also drives dangerous and destructive behavior. Finally, the Bible is clear that God does not want us to be angry.
Lynn says the solution is not to control anger, it’s to avoid getting angry in the first place. Seven Day Anger Free Challenge: Be the Peace includes an implementation plan that will take the reader through the first week and beyond.
Available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
Seven Day Anger Free Challenge: Be the Peace
Jacquelyn Lynn
Paperback: $9.99 ISBN 978-1-941826-41-6
Hardback: $15.99 ISBN 978-1-941826-42-3
Kindle: $2.99 ISBN 978-1-941826-43-0
