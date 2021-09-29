CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Doubles Down on Home Concierge as the Future of Real Estate
Irvine, CA, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Concierge, providing innovative solutions for homeowners nationwide, is rapidly expanding, especially in its home state of California. Revive is a true full-service concierge that has democratized flipping houses for homeowners as an alternative solution to selling as-is. This team of real estate experts offers a seamless experience by giving home renovation estimates, fronting the capital for renovations, providing owner representation, managing contractors, and much more. The result is a turnkey solution that helps homeowners maximize their profits.
Today, Revive Concierge has strengthened its foothold in the Golden State by announcing its partnership with Real Estate Business Services, LLC (REBS), a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.).
This arrangement coincides with C.A.R.’s vision to “be the pre-eminent source of essential business services… for real estate professionals committed to excellence.” Partnering with a home concierge company shows C.A.R.’s willingness to adapt while keeping REALTORS®’ best interests in mind. It equips REALTORS® with added tools and points of differentiation to help clients in various situations.
REBS Chair Jared Martin elaborated by saying, “The role of a REALTOR® in any transaction is to be a problem solver. Each homeowner has a unique set of circumstances and reasons for selling. We need to come to the table with a vast array of solutions to meet our clients’ needs, including home concierge.”
C.A.R. members uphold a strict code of ethics through additional training and specific requirements to join. These factors create a key distinction between real estate agents and those with the REALTOR® designation. An equally rigorous process was used to assess home concierge providers seeking partnership with this esteemed organization. Co-founder Michael Allawadi alluded to why Revive is a good match:
“Before working with Revive, contractors must undergo an extensive vetting process. Not only do they have to produce high-quality work, they also have to show effective communication skills and timeliness in completing projects. Our partnership with REBSensures that homeowners receive the highest level of service from start to finish.”
With the finalization of this partnership, 200,000 plus members of C.A.R. have access to Revive’s creative solutions, high standards, and renovation expertise. Together, these teams plan on changing the lives of homeowners across the state of California.
About Real Estate Business Services®
Real Estate Business Services® LLC (REBS®) is a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and is the leading provider of real estate products and services to practitioners in California and nationwide.
About C.A.R.
Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.
About Revive Concierge
At the forefront of real estate innovation, home concierge is disrupting an age-old industry. Revive Concierge is rapidly expanding from coast to coast, gaining traction with household real estate names including their partners Side Brokerage, NEO Home Loans, and the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®.
To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com
