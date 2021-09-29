Doc.peace and Crista Marie Miller Unite to Put on a Mini-Series Entitled Free You Series Beginning September 30th Open to the Public for Personal Soul Expansion
Free You Series hosted by Crista Marie Miller & doc.Peace begins September 30th to provide support for Conscious Luminaries who are ready to fully express and seeking clarity on how to share their true self to make a massive impact.
San Diego, CA, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Free You Series is designed for those who desire to further leverage their unique talents & skillsets and are seeking clarity on how to share their true self with their community to make a massive impact.
September 30th Doc.Peace and Crista Marie Miller unite to guide Conscious Luminaries in navigating their mission and meaning in life so that that they can more closely align with their soul purpose.
In this value packed series Intuitive Consciousness Coach, Crista Marie Miller and Transformational Business Coach, Dr. Peace Uche, will share with attendees the secrets to transform their creativity & expertise into abundant soul purpose to achieve the freedom attendees desire. This event is free to attend and registrants are encouraged to attend all sessions.
Session I
Thursday, Sept. 30th - Ancestral healing from past traumas to turn familial and personal limiting beliefs into expanding beliefs.
Session II
Thursday, Oct. 14th - Romancing yourself - the why & the how - Fill your own cup & load up your Empowerment Tool chest.
Session III
Thursday, Nov. 11th -Share your truth unapologetically - Coming out of the closet to achieve freedom internally and externally; Define accountability & avoid self-sabotage.
Free You Series is hosted by doc.Peace and Crista Marie Miller
About doc.PEACE
Dr. Peace Uche is a Transformational Business Coach who guides natural healers in transforming creativity and expertise into abundant soul purpose by creating and launching GOLDen high-ticket offers so that they can have time and location freedom without the stress and guesswork.
About Crista Marie Miller
Crista is an Intuitive Medium, Voice Channeler, Certified Aura Color Coach and Reiki Master. Crista began channeling Spirit at the age of 7. Her focus is empowering you with sacred wisdom from Divine Feminine Christ-Consciousness and the Goddesses that embody this lineage. She channels multiple teachers from this lineage including Mary Magdalene, Ana, Mother Mary, Kuan-Yin and so many more! By using her unique gifts as a true mystic she communicates with your very own Spirit Team, comprising of YOUR guides, Angels and Ascended Masters. Crista will be given detailed insights as to what is the most important direction/guidance for your life, RIGHT NOW. These sessions produce instantaneous healing and will launch you into Ascension.
“There is no better day than today to acquire the skills needed to succeed tomorrow," says doc.Peace. “No matter where you are on your personal journey, we want you to empower confidence in your gifts, talents and expertise to make your definition of success inevitable.”
To learn more about this upcoming workshop, and register free, please visit here: bit.ly/freeyouseries
Please contact hosts at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com for more information or to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.
