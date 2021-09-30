Exclusive Chair Interview Released Ahead of SMi’s Medical Wearables for Biosensors Virtual Conference Taking Place in 4 Weeks
SMi Group reports: SMi’s Medical Wearables for Biosensors conference chair interview with Andreas Caduff from Digital Medicine Society released.
London, United Kingdom, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The inaugural virtual Medical Wearables for Biosensors conference convenes on 25th and 26th October 2021with online access only. This event will explore therapeutic applications of connected on-body device. Focusing on the role that biosensors have played in the response against COVID-19 as well as exploring a future outlook of the industry with insights from leading start-ups and industry experts on novel developments in digital medicine.
With four weeks left to go, interested parties can register at: www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
Attendees will get the chance to hear thought provoking and insightful case studies from leading experts on wearable devices for remote diagnostics and patient monitoring as well exploring a more patient – centric approach to therapeutics.
Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with industry expert and conference co-chair Andreas Caduff, Strategic Advisory Board, Digital Medicine Society. Below is a snapshot of the exclusive interview:
The connected medical devices market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?
“On one hand standards and guidelines have further evolved or are still evolving as in the case of for example cuffless BP. That is often helpful as it clarifies what the benchmark may be or what criteria have to be fulfilled for a specific parameter, certain device function or an offering per se to become a medical device.”
What do you personally see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the industry at the moment?
“Despite the above and many years in development of truly medical wearables it still early days in that domain. We can see that by what has really arrived at the patient in daily life, what the healthcare system has effectively integrated into their workflows and what makes it into daily practice.”
Andreas will be chairing and speaking with an opening address on “Bringing Medical Wearables into People’s Homes.” For the full exclusive interview, please visit www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
This conference is in partnership with Medical Design Briefs
Proudly Sponsored by Celanese
For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk
Medical Wearables for Biosensors
25 – 26 October 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
EDT – Eastern Daylight Time
#SMiBiosensors
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
With four weeks left to go, interested parties can register at: www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
Attendees will get the chance to hear thought provoking and insightful case studies from leading experts on wearable devices for remote diagnostics and patient monitoring as well exploring a more patient – centric approach to therapeutics.
Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with industry expert and conference co-chair Andreas Caduff, Strategic Advisory Board, Digital Medicine Society. Below is a snapshot of the exclusive interview:
The connected medical devices market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?
“On one hand standards and guidelines have further evolved or are still evolving as in the case of for example cuffless BP. That is often helpful as it clarifies what the benchmark may be or what criteria have to be fulfilled for a specific parameter, certain device function or an offering per se to become a medical device.”
What do you personally see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the industry at the moment?
“Despite the above and many years in development of truly medical wearables it still early days in that domain. We can see that by what has really arrived at the patient in daily life, what the healthcare system has effectively integrated into their workflows and what makes it into daily practice.”
Andreas will be chairing and speaking with an opening address on “Bringing Medical Wearables into People’s Homes.” For the full exclusive interview, please visit www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
This conference is in partnership with Medical Design Briefs
Proudly Sponsored by Celanese
For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk
Medical Wearables for Biosensors
25 – 26 October 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
EDT – Eastern Daylight Time
#SMiBiosensors
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Nikisha Galoria
(0) 20 7827 6154
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
Nikisha Galoria
(0) 20 7827 6154
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/PR6PRCOM
Categories