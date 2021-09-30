FDB Gears Up for Recovery of Specialist Panel Building Industry
Swinghandles and rod systems available from FDB enable enclosures and cabinets to be equipped with high-quality closure systems which support appropriate IP protection and security levels.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the name suggests FDB Panel Fittings are long term specialists in servicing the panel building industry – so they are pleased to announce that their ex-stock selection of multi-point cabinet closure hardware is available from their Online store. These swinghandles and rod systems enable enclosures and cabinets to be equipped with high-quality closure systems which support appropriate IP protection and security levels.
Multi-point rod locking with robust swinghandles can offer improved gasket pull-down forces distributed more evenly around the periphery of large doors, with added resistance to attempts of forced opening.
Swinghandles to IP65 are available with single or double-cylinder locks, also with combination or padlock adaptations, and as security tested anti-vandal versions. These swinghandles facilitate single, double, triple or five-point closure with round or flat rods to suit the application and offer comfortable high torque operation for large doors. Zinc die, polyamide or stainless steel materials in black or polished finishes are offered as appropriate.
Swinghandles and rod systems are available ex-stock from the FDB Online store and may be supplied within their Rocfast assembly and logistics package.
