Careington CIO, Rashmi Jain, to be a Panelist at the Women in Tech Summit
Frisco, TX, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Careington International Corporation proudly announces Chief Information Officer Rashmi Jain will speak at the Women in Tech Summit. This event will take place during InnoTech Dallas on Tuesday, September 28 at the Irving Convention Center. The “Lessons from the Leaders” panel discussion is scheduled at 2 p.m. and will feature several female technology leaders who will share their insights into succeeding in the world of technology and the paths they followed for their career achievements.
The Women in Tech Summit is sponsored by DFW Alliance of Technology and Women. The event will highlight the achievements of women in IT and provide opportunities for collaboration, professional development and networking. This year’s event will create a hybrid environment where education, innovation, peer-to-peer networking and the latest technology and business solutions are available for IT professionals.
"I'm very excited to be speaking at the upcoming Women in Tech Summit," said Rashmi Jain, Careington Chief Information Officer. "It's truly an honor to be selected alongside such an accomplished group of female technology leaders, and I'm looking forward to participating on the panel."
Rashmi began her career with Careington in 1999. During her tenure, Rashmi expanded the IT division and championed the company’s investment in technology, creating cost efficiencies and growing the scope of the company's services. Her contributions helped fuel the company's success, as she recognized business technology was a core part of what the company could offer to its clients. It was Rashmi's ingenuity and strategic thought leadership that helped lead the company to successfully develop a system with capabilities to deliver fully custom solutions for its clients, so they could build and expand their reach in the direct-to-consumer, small business and group markets.
Rashmi was an honoree of the 2020 Dallas Business Journal's Minority Business Leader Awards and nominee of the 2020 CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards. Additionally, she was recently selected as a finalist of the 2021 Tech Titans Emerging Company CIO/CTO Awards.
About Careington
Careington International Corporation is a benefits solutions company that serves employers, associations, carriers and TPAs, as well as individual consumers. Since 1979, Careington has offered affordable, money-saving solutions to broad audiences across the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 20 million members across all Careington companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s health, wellness and financial products are designed to deliver consumer savings across a spectrum of life needs. Careington’s non-insurance discount plans can be marketed as stand-alone products or can complement more traditional insurance options to deliver savings for under-insured or uninsured individuals. Our product solutions can be quickly and seamlessly incorporated into any employer benefits packages to help boost their value, improve employee wellness and ensure employees have a more affordable benefits offering. Careington can work with clients or customers to design and deliver custom programs tailored to today’s evolving health care landscape and a growing audience of wellness-focused, cost-conscious consumers. For more information on Careington’s suite of products and services, please visit www.careington.com.
