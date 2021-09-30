Lance J. LoRusso to be Keynote Speaker at Cobb County Chamber’s Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast
LoRusso Is The Author of When Cops Kill and the FOP Attorney of the Year
Atlanta, GA, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lance J. LoRusso, Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm, author of When Cops Kill, and the Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) Attorney of the Year will be the keynote speaker at the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce’s Public Safety Appreciation Day on October 4th. The event is being held at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre - Truist Park Battery, 800 Battery Avenue, Suite 500, Atlanta, GA, 30339, from 7:30 AM ET to 9:30 AM ET. The Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast kicks off the Cobb County Public Safety Appreciation Week, where the county comes together as a community to show its support and appreciation for all that Public Safety does to make Cobb County a safe, enjoyable place to live, work, and play. LoRusso will be speaking on the extraordinary job that Cobb County’s Public Safety personnel do for the citizens and businesses of Cobb County daily. He will remind attendees how each day, Public Safety officers put on their uniform not knowing if they will return home safely that night to ensure the safety of Cobb County and its citizens.
“I am very honored to be speaking at the Cobb County Chamber’s Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast,” said Lance J. LoRusso. “The men and women of Cobb County’s Public Safety agencies exemplify the very best in public service, and it is privilege to work with them and know them. They are the people who make Cobb County the amazing destination it is for families and businesses to reside in and grow in by keeping us safe daily.”
About Lance LoRusso
Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was named that Attorney of the Year by the National Fraternal Order of Police in 2021. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 125 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. He was named by James Magazine as one of 2021’s most influential politically connected attorneys.
He is the author of three critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement; and Firefighters in the Hot Seat, that is a comprehensive guide to OPS investigations.
In addition to his non-fiction books, he is the author of three fiction books, Parallax: Crime Tales, Peacemaking, and Hunting of Men.
Contact
David Johnson
404-380-1079
http://www.lancelorussobooks.com
