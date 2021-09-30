Henderson Franklin Welcomes Ave Maria School of Law Alumnae Monique Lopez
Fort Myers, FL, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Monique Lopez has joined the firm as an associate in the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department. She will be based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office.
With over 20 years of experience in the legal industry, Lopez fulfilled her life-long dream in 2017 to become a lawyer to protect people and their interests. Today, she represents individuals and insurance carriers involved in civil litigation, with an emphasis on construction defects, personal injury, and premises liability matters. Lopez is fluent in English and Spanish. She is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts, as well as in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Before enrolling in Ave Maria School of Law, Lopez was a legal assistant in Henderson Franklin’s family law department. While in law school, she was the recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship, as well as the book award for Research, Writing, and Advocacy. Lopez also served as the Mentor Chair of the Women's Law Association, as well as Associate Editor and Executive Articles Editor on the Ave Maria Law Review. Also during law school, she was a judicial intern for the Honorable Sherri Chappell in the United States Middle District Court.
Lopez was born in Miami, Florida, and is proud of her Cuban immigrant heritage. She received her undergraduate degrees from Florida Southwestern College, summa cum laude, and Florida Gulf Coast University, B.A., cum laude. She received her J.D. from Ave Maria School of Law. Lopez may be reached at monique.lopez@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1187.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Lopez or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
With over 20 years of experience in the legal industry, Lopez fulfilled her life-long dream in 2017 to become a lawyer to protect people and their interests. Today, she represents individuals and insurance carriers involved in civil litigation, with an emphasis on construction defects, personal injury, and premises liability matters. Lopez is fluent in English and Spanish. She is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts, as well as in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Before enrolling in Ave Maria School of Law, Lopez was a legal assistant in Henderson Franklin’s family law department. While in law school, she was the recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship, as well as the book award for Research, Writing, and Advocacy. Lopez also served as the Mentor Chair of the Women's Law Association, as well as Associate Editor and Executive Articles Editor on the Ave Maria Law Review. Also during law school, she was a judicial intern for the Honorable Sherri Chappell in the United States Middle District Court.
Lopez was born in Miami, Florida, and is proud of her Cuban immigrant heritage. She received her undergraduate degrees from Florida Southwestern College, summa cum laude, and Florida Gulf Coast University, B.A., cum laude. She received her J.D. from Ave Maria School of Law. Lopez may be reached at monique.lopez@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1187.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Lopez or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories