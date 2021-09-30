Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 Contestant Océane Aqua-Black Signs with So Fierce Music for Debut Single and Music Video
International Music Producer Velvet Code Set to Produce Popular Québec Artist
Toronto, Canada, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- So Fierce Music announced today the signing of their second Canada's Drag Race (CDR) Season 2 contestant, Océane Aqua-Black to the rapidly expanding So Fierce Music artist roster.
So Fierce Music CEO and world renowned Electronic/Pop Music Producer Velvet Code will be producing Océane’s debut single and accompanying music video, to be released during the upcoming second season of the hit show, which commences October 14, 2021.
Hailing from Québec City, Quebec, Océane Aqua-Black brings eighteen years of drag performance experience to the stage and often hosts drag shows in many regions of Québec, including Québec City and Montréal, as well as in Ottawa.
Océane has won numerous pageants in her home province and was a finalist at MX Fierté Canada in 2017, showcasing her incredible talent alongside 120 other competitors. She has been crowned Quebec City’s “Best Lip-Syncer of the Year” and prides herself on being able to lip-sync in English, French, Spanish, German and Korean.
Without inhibitions, and definitely without filters, Océane has entertained countless audiences with her signature style, combining dance, comedy, glamour, (and unexpected surprises) that leave fans completely transformed by the experience. She has sold out shows with a barrage of excitement: dancers, props, (and a little bit of magic dust) and promises to bring more of the same electrifying stage presence to her upcoming music career with So Fierce Music.
So Fierce Music founder Velvet Code will bring their signature grooves to working with their latest signing Océane, stating, “Océane Aqua-Black is one of most hilarious queens I have ever met. We are well underway creating a dance track that will keep you laughing, smiling and dancing all at the same time."
Océane Aqua-Black’s debut single will be released during Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race.
About Canada's Drag Race:
Canada’s Drag Race is the Canadian edition of the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise and has just announced their line up for the highly anticipated new season. In a similar format to the American version, the show features a crop of Canadian drag queens as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000, and the title and crown of “Canada’s Drag Superstar.” The show, which airs on Crave in Canada is produced by Blue Ant Studios, RuPaul serves as Executive Producer.
www.sofiercemusic.com/oceane-aqua-black
About So Fierce Music | www.sofiercemusic.com
Founded in 2020, So Fierce Music is a new kind of music & entertainment company for 2SLGBTQIA+ artists marginalized and disadvantaged by the mainstream music industry because of age, race, gender, or sexual identity.
From production and songwriting to video, merchandise and artist promotion, Toronto-based So Fierce Music is a one stop shop for the hottest 2SLGBTQIA+ talents to hone their sound and style. Spearheaded by Velvet Code, the So Fierce team is made up of producers, songwriters, video directors and musicians who have over 30 years of experience in the industry and have produced multiple top 5 charting releases on Billboard, Music Week, DMC and ARIA.
Media Contact:
For Océane Aqua-Black bookings contact:
Pink Mafia Pro: Gia Irina Brunetti Provenzano: pinkmafiapro@hotmail.com
For interview opportunities Velvet Code / So Fierce Music contact:
Barb Snelgrove (megamouthmedia consulting)
So Fierce Music Public Relations and Communications
Email address: barb@sofiercemusic.com
megamouthmedia consulting is an LGBTQ+ Public Relations firm recognized as one of the leading PR firms in Canada currently working with businesses and agencies seeking to engage with targeted LGBTQ+ content and audiences.
