Lingbe, the Award-Winning Peer-to-Peer Mobile App, Launches a New Feature
Lingbe consolidates its role as the only app that instantly connects users around the world through voice conversations.
Madrid, Spain, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lingbe, the Spanish mobile app that allows users to start real-time conversations with native speakers at the touch of a button to learn and practice any language anytime, anywhere, is excited to announce its latest feature “Lingbe Rooms."
Lingbe Rooms will be the app’s group audio chats or rooms that will allow users to build up and improve their language-learning by 1) Entering any of the user-created rooms and listen to the conversations happening there, 2) Take an active part of said conversations, and 3) Start their own rooms to talk about a particular topic, all while earning lingos, the in-app currency that users earn when they practice a language and when they help someone learn their native language. With the creation of Lingbe Rooms, users can not only create long-lasting relationships with other users around the world but find a new way to learn any language in a fast, approachable, and friendly way.
Alberto Cruz Alonso, CEO of Lingbe commented, “We are very excited of all the things happening now at Lingbe, this new feature was created as a response to our users who wanted a friendly way to learn a language, all while building a unique community driven by the same interests.” Lingbe will roll out in the next couple of months, more features and improvements based on improving its user experience.
Because Lingbe is the first peer-to-peer mobile app that instantly connects users around the world through voice conversations, the app is on its way to position itself as one of the preferred apps of people around the world when it comes to learning a new language as it has been well received by with an average star rating of 4.7 in the App Store and 4.5 on Google Play.
Lingbe is free to download on the App Store and PlayStore.
Find out more about Lingbe at: lingbe.com
About Lingbe:
Lingbe’s team is based in Madrid, Spain, the app has been downloaded more than 1.2 million times with more than 600k users in +180 countries that are learning over 300 languages every day. In 2019, the company was acquired by italki, a leading language education marketplace that connects teachers and students around the world for paid language lessons.
Lingbe Rooms will be the app’s group audio chats or rooms that will allow users to build up and improve their language-learning by 1) Entering any of the user-created rooms and listen to the conversations happening there, 2) Take an active part of said conversations, and 3) Start their own rooms to talk about a particular topic, all while earning lingos, the in-app currency that users earn when they practice a language and when they help someone learn their native language. With the creation of Lingbe Rooms, users can not only create long-lasting relationships with other users around the world but find a new way to learn any language in a fast, approachable, and friendly way.
Alberto Cruz Alonso, CEO of Lingbe commented, “We are very excited of all the things happening now at Lingbe, this new feature was created as a response to our users who wanted a friendly way to learn a language, all while building a unique community driven by the same interests.” Lingbe will roll out in the next couple of months, more features and improvements based on improving its user experience.
Because Lingbe is the first peer-to-peer mobile app that instantly connects users around the world through voice conversations, the app is on its way to position itself as one of the preferred apps of people around the world when it comes to learning a new language as it has been well received by with an average star rating of 4.7 in the App Store and 4.5 on Google Play.
Lingbe is free to download on the App Store and PlayStore.
Find out more about Lingbe at: lingbe.com
About Lingbe:
Lingbe’s team is based in Madrid, Spain, the app has been downloaded more than 1.2 million times with more than 600k users in +180 countries that are learning over 300 languages every day. In 2019, the company was acquired by italki, a leading language education marketplace that connects teachers and students around the world for paid language lessons.
Contact
LingbeContact
Filiberto Becerra
+34667888658
https://www.lingbe.com/
Filiberto Becerra
+34667888658
https://www.lingbe.com/
Categories