KIB Celebrates 30th Annual Trash Bash - 350 Volunteers Participate at T.W. Richardson Grove
Irving, TX, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- T.W. Richardson Grove Park was the site of the Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) 30th Annual Trash Bash, the organization’s signature cleanup event. A total of 350 volunteers gathered at the park Sept. 25, with a focus of stopping litter from reaching the nearby Elm Fork of the Trinity River. The volunteers gave 1,400 hours of service in collecting 340 pounds of trash and 320 pounds of recyclables.
Mayor Rick Stopfer had officially proclaimed Sept. 25 as “Trash Bash Day in Irving.” The event was also part of National Public Lands Day (NPLD), with thousands of volunteers engaged in similar projects across the country.
KIB partnered with Crisis Ministries of Irving to incorporate a canned food drive into the Trash Bash. Volunteers who brought a food donation received a special event T-shirt. After all the cans and boxes were collected and weighed, it amounted to 1,174.5 pounds of food, which will benefit those served by the food pantry in Irving.
Following the cleanup, volunteers from Blueprint Church prepared and served a hot dog lunch, with chips donated by Frito-Lay, while Chuck E. Cheese employee volunteers served pizza. As part of the NPLD program, the Kind Healthy Snack Company made a generous donation of Kind bars for KIB volunteers, which were distributed by Irving Fire Department trainees.
Attendees had the opportunity to visit a variety of informational tables. Barry Allen brought a collection of reptiles, a perennial crowd favorite. The City of Irving Water Utilities team invited attendees to “test their water IQ” by answering questions for prizes. Randy Mecca of DiscGames, whose focus is the therapeutic and recreational value of disc golf for wounded warriors and others with physical challenges, set up an area where volunteers could test their disc golf skills. And, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas offered STEM activities and information on scouting at their table.
A new addition to the Trash Bash this year was the planting of a tree to commemorate Mental Health Awareness. The 95-gallon bur oak was funded by a donation from Northrop Grumman and symbolizes the connection between nature and improved mental health. Members of the Urban Forestry Team instructed volunteers in the proper planting and care of trees.
Several city departments helped make Trash Bash a success, including Parks and Recreation, Solid Waste Services, Water Utilities and Communications. The Singley Academy Police Explorers directed traffic and kept the parking procedure safe and efficient. The Young Men’s Service League – Irving Hawks Chapter distributed supplies at the registration tables.
KIB Board President Scott Wilson provided safety instructions to the volunteers prior to the cleanup. “Since 1992, the Trash Bash has been an Irving tradition,” said Wilson. “While we offer the opportunity to make the community cleaner and greener by picking up litter, the Trash Bash is so much more than that. It’s people who share a common goal gathering together, exploring a variety of environmental subjects, and having fun in the process. On behalf of the KIB Board and staff, I want to thank everyone who came out to help make this event a success.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
