DSI's Assured Supply Chain for Defense Summit Fast Approaching
Defense Strategies Institute will host the upcoming Assured Supply Chain for Defense Summit in-person, this October 27-28, 2021 in National Harbor, Maryland. Sessions will focus on this year's theme “Enhancing the Nation’s Military Supply Chain and Resiliency.”
Alexandria, VA, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute will host the inaugural Assured Supply Chain for Defense Summit. This summit will focus on enhancing the resilience and efficiency of the Military supply chain.
This educational summit allows the military logistics Community, US military commands, government agencies, academia, and solution providers the opportunity to have an open dialogue regarding the shared challenges and pressing issues facing the infrastructure and logistical capabilities of the United States.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the logistics community.
2021 Confirmed Speakers:
Steven Morani SES, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment
Rear Admiral Doug Noble, USN, Director of Logistics Operations, Defense Logistics Agency
Major General John Sullivan, USA,
Director of Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics, United States Transportation Command
Major General Mark Simerly,
USA Commanding General, US Army Combined Arms Support Command
Topics will include:
- Enhancing DoD Supply Chain Capabilities to Drive Joint Force Readiness
- Supplying Materiel Readiness to Support the Warfighter across global Multi-Domain Operations
- Leveraging 5G, Autonomy, and other Emerging Technologies to enhance Military Warehouse Operations
- Transforming the Navy's Supply Chains through Industry Best Practices and End-to-End Integration
- Sustaining Warfighter Readiness and Lethality by Delivering Global Logistics
- Providing World-class Logistics Support for C5ISR Systems across the Department of Defense
- Generating and Integrating Innovative Sustainment Capabilities, Concepts, and Doctrine to Sustain Large Scale Combat Operations
- Conducting Sustainment Preparation of the Theater in Order to Shape the Operational Environment
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Assured Supply Chain Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at supplychain.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
**Summit is closed to press / No recordings**
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
vehicles.dsigroup.org/
