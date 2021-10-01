“The Soul of Enterprise” Talk Show Host & Billable Hour Pioneer Ron Baker Shares His Life Story & Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Man Who Since 1998 Has Trained Over 220,000 Professionals on Making the Switch to Value Based Pricing and Interviewed Hundreds of This Century’s Most Prominent Experts
Petaluma, CA, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Ron Baker, Author of “Implementing Value Pricing: A Radical Business Model for Professional Firms,” host of “The Soul of Enterprise” Radio Talk Show, and founder of the VeraSage Institute Think Tank. Ron is the foremost expert and outspoken advocate for ditching the billable hour and upgrading to value-based pricing.
“I wanted to build a company with a stellar customer experience. and the billable hour didn't work - so I dropped it and saw massive improvement. Then I went on to share my experience with the world through my books, which sold over 40,000 copies.” -Ron Baker.
"In 2031, I envision a future where lawyers place more emphasis on building a long term and trust-based relationship with their clients to help people avoid needing major legal help ahead of time. Like a doctor keeping you healthy rather than only fixing you when you're sick." -Ron Baker.
The interview dives deep into Ron’s career and insights such as:
- How Ron Came To Ditch The Billable Hour and Pioneer A New CPA Customer Experience
- Billable Hour V.S. Value Based Pricing: Why Make The Switch?
-The Total Lie of Taylorism And Why It’s False Science
- What Comes Next After Value Based Pricing? Is It Subscriptions, or Something More?
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/Ron-Baker
About NoBull Marketing:
NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Maribeth Blessing (Lawyers With Heart) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Ron Baker:
Ron is the founder of the VeraSage Institute, a leading think tank devoted to training professionals internationally, and a prolific radio talk show host who launched the show “Soul of Enterprise” over 7 years ago and has since published 353 episodes covering a wide variety of business and entrepreneurship related topic – in particular, he and his co-host dive deep into the exemplary benefits of value based pricing, removing the billable hour, and how to build a more enlightened business. Not satisfied with a mere 353 episodes, this guest has also gone on to publish seven bestselling books, authored over 20 training courses, spoken globally to spread his message to over 220,000 professionals worldwide, and has been inducted into multiple prestigious Professional Hall of Fames.
Contact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
